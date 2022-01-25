How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) skates off the ice after loss to Dallas Stars at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes a showdown between the New York Islanders (14-14-6) and the Philadelphia Flyers (13-21-8), starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders are 12th in the Eastern Conference (34 points), while the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference (34 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

Betting Information for New York vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 5.5

New York and Philadelphia Stats

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux has scored 14 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 18 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Philadelphia offense with 32 total points (0.8 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 13.2%.

Cam Atkinson has racked up 31 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 15 goals and 16 assists.

Travis Konecny has 24 points so far, including seven goals and 17 assists.

Carter Hart has a .912 save percentage (22nd in the league). He has 779 saves, and has allowed 75 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal has been vital to New York this season, with 24 points in 31 games.

Josh Bailey is another of New York's most productive contributors through 29 games, with three goals and 15 assists.

Brock Nelson's season total of 17 points has come from 13 goals and four assists.

Ilya Sorokin has allowed 51 goals (2.26 goals against average) and recorded 662 saves.

Islanders Injuries: Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

