Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates with center Claude Giroux (28) after a goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes a showdown between the New York Rangers (24-10-4) and the Philadelphia Flyers (13-16-7), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Rangers sit in third place in the Eastern Conference with 52 points and the Flyers rank 11th in the Eastern Conference with 33 points.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. New York

Betting Information for New York vs. Philadelphia

Rangers vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Rangers

-1.5

5.5

New York and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Rangers are 19th in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Flyers are 21st in goals allowed (3.3).
  • The Flyers are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Rangers are second defensively (2.4 against).
  • In terms of goal differential, New York is +15 on the season (12th in NHL).
  • Philadelphia's goal differential is -27 on the season (26th in the league).
  • The Flyers have conceded 24 power-play goals (19th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 25 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).
  • The Rangers have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.5% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 16.5% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

  • One of New York's top offensive players this season is Adam Fox, who has scored 37 points in 38 games (five goals and 32 assists).
  • Artemi Panarin is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists) to the team.
  • Mika Zibanejad's season total of 34 points has come from 13 goals and 21 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has a goals against average of 1.9, and a .939 save percentage (first in the league).
  • Alexandar Georgiev has a .908 save percentage (28th in the league). He has 405 saves, and has allowed 41 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Barclay Goodrow: Out (Health Protocols), Dryden Hunt: Out (Upper body), Alexis Lafreniere: Out (Health Protocols)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson is one of the top offensive options for Philadelphia with 28 points (0.8 per game), with 15 goals and 13 assists in 36 games (playing 17:29 per game).
  • Claude Giroux has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 11 goals and 17 assists.
  • Travis Konecny is a key contributor on offense for Philadelphia with five goals and 14 assists.
  • Carter Hart has a .912 save percentage (21st in the league). He has 653 saves, and has conceded 63 goals (2.9 goals against average).
  • Martin Jones has 449 saves and a .909 save percentage, allowing 45 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Gerald Mayhew: Day To Day (Upper Body), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

