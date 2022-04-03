Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sunday NHL slate includes the New York Rangers (44-20-5) hosting the Philadelphia Flyers (21-35-11) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers rank third in the Eastern Conference with 93 points and the Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 53 points.
How to Watch New York vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Betting Information for New York vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Rangers
-300
6
New York and Philadelphia Stats
- On average, the Rangers post 3.0 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Flyers allow 3.5 (24th).
- The Flyers score 2.6 goals per game (30th in league), and the Rangers concede 2.6 (third).
- New York is +28 overall in goal differential this season, 10th in the NHL.
- Philadelphia is -61 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.
- The Rangers have scored 49 power-play goals (successful on 26.6% of opportunities), and the Flyers have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties).
- The Rangers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (11th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 26 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson is one of the top offensive options for Philadelphia with 50 points (0.7 per game), with 23 goals and 27 assists in 68 games (playing 18:09 per game).
- Travis Konecny is one of the top contributors for Philadelphia with 43 total points (0.7 per game), with 12 goals and 31 assists in 65 games.
- Joel Farabee has netted 15 goals on the season, chipping in 17 assists.
- Carter Hart has 1249 saves while giving up 125 goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .909 save percentage (26th in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body)
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 80 points (18 goals, 62 assists) and plays an average of 19:22 per game.
- Mika Zibanejad has racked up 71 points (1.0 per game), scoring 27 goals and adding 44 assists.
- Adam Fox's 66 points this season have come via 10 goals and 56 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has allowed 92 goals (2.13 goals against average) and recorded 1306 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Ryan Strome: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
