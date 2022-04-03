Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sunday NHL slate includes the New York Rangers (44-20-5) hosting the Philadelphia Flyers (21-35-11) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers rank third in the Eastern Conference with 93 points and the Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 53 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Madison Square Garden

New York and Philadelphia Stats

On average, the Rangers post 3.0 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Flyers allow 3.5 (24th).

The Flyers score 2.6 goals per game (30th in league), and the Rangers concede 2.6 (third).

New York is +28 overall in goal differential this season, 10th in the NHL.

Philadelphia is -61 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.

The Rangers have scored 49 power-play goals (successful on 26.6% of opportunities), and the Flyers have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties).

The Rangers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (11th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 26 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson is one of the top offensive options for Philadelphia with 50 points (0.7 per game), with 23 goals and 27 assists in 68 games (playing 18:09 per game).

Travis Konecny is one of the top contributors for Philadelphia with 43 total points (0.7 per game), with 12 goals and 31 assists in 65 games.

Joel Farabee has netted 15 goals on the season, chipping in 17 assists.

Carter Hart has 1249 saves while giving up 125 goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .909 save percentage (26th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body)

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 80 points (18 goals, 62 assists) and plays an average of 19:22 per game.

Mika Zibanejad has racked up 71 points (1.0 per game), scoring 27 goals and adding 44 assists.

Adam Fox's 66 points this season have come via 10 goals and 56 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has allowed 92 goals (2.13 goals against average) and recorded 1306 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Ryan Strome: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

