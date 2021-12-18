Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 14, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with teammates on the bench during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia Flyers (11-12-5) host the Ottawa Senators (9-17-1) as a part of Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers rank 11th with 27 points and the Senators are 15th with 19 points in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Ottawa

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Ottawa

    Flyers vs Senators Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Flyers

    -1.5

    6.5

    Philadelphia and Ottawa Stats

    • The Flyers are 25th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Senators are 31st in goals allowed (3.6).
    • The Senators are scoring 2.8 goals per game (17th in league), and the Flyers concede 3.2 (22nd).
    • Philadelphia is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -16 (-0.6 per game).
    • Ottawa has a -22 goal differential on the season, 28th in the NHL.
    • The Flyers have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 16.3% of opportunities), and the Senators have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.3% of penalties).
    • The Senators have scored 18 power-play goals (on 20% of opportunities, 12th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 17 (killing off 81.3% of penalties, 12th in league).

    Philadelphia Impact Players

    • Claude Giroux is Philadelphia's leading contributor with 24 points. He has 10 goals and 14 assists this season.
    • Cam Atkinson has 19 points (0.7 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding seven assists.
    • Sean Couturier has 16 total points for Philadelphia, with six goals and 10 assists.
    • In 19 games, Carter Hart has conceded 51 goals (2.7 per game) and has racked up 568 saves (29.9 per game).
    • Martin Jones has a .908 save percentage (30th in the league), and has allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) while recording 315 saves (31.5 per game).

    Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Derick Brassard: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Illness), Max Willman: Out (COVID-19), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

    Ottawa Impact Players

    • Drake Batherson's 28 points are important for Ottawa. He has put up nine goals and 19 assists in 22 games.
    • Joshua Norris is one of the top contributors for Ottawa with 22 total points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and eight assists in 27 games.
    • Brady Tkachuk is a top player on offense for Ottawa with 12 goals and 10 assists.
    • Filip Gustavsson has played 11 games this season, conceding 40 goals (3.6 per game) with 333 saves (30.3 per game) and an .893 save percentage (43rd in the league).
    • Anton Forsberg has 321 saves (26.8 per game) and a .909 save percentage, conceding 32 goals (2.7 per game).

    Senators Injuries: Erik Brannstrom: Out (Hand), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: Out (Heel), Josh Brown: Out (Upper Body), Colin White: Out (Shoulder)

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Ottawa Senators at Philadelphia Flyers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17370940
    NHL

