Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

The Philadelphia Flyers (11-12-5) host the Ottawa Senators (9-17-1) as a part of Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers rank 11th with 27 points and the Senators are 15th with 19 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Ottawa

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Ottawa

Favorite Spread Total Flyers -1.5 6.5

Philadelphia and Ottawa Stats

The Flyers are 25th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Senators are 31st in goals allowed (3.6).

The Senators are scoring 2.8 goals per game (17th in league), and the Flyers concede 3.2 (22nd).

Philadelphia is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -16 (-0.6 per game).

Ottawa has a -22 goal differential on the season, 28th in the NHL.

The Flyers have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 16.3% of opportunities), and the Senators have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.3% of penalties).

The Senators have scored 18 power-play goals (on 20% of opportunities, 12th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 17 (killing off 81.3% of penalties, 12th in league).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux is Philadelphia's leading contributor with 24 points. He has 10 goals and 14 assists this season.

Cam Atkinson has 19 points (0.7 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding seven assists.

Sean Couturier has 16 total points for Philadelphia, with six goals and 10 assists.

In 19 games, Carter Hart has conceded 51 goals (2.7 per game) and has racked up 568 saves (29.9 per game).

Martin Jones has a .908 save percentage (30th in the league), and has allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) while recording 315 saves (31.5 per game).

Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Derick Brassard: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Illness), Max Willman: Out (COVID-19), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Ottawa Impact Players

Drake Batherson's 28 points are important for Ottawa. He has put up nine goals and 19 assists in 22 games.

Joshua Norris is one of the top contributors for Ottawa with 22 total points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and eight assists in 27 games.

Brady Tkachuk is a top player on offense for Ottawa with 12 goals and 10 assists.

Filip Gustavsson has played 11 games this season, conceding 40 goals (3.6 per game) with 333 saves (30.3 per game) and an .893 save percentage (43rd in the league).

Anton Forsberg has 321 saves (26.8 per game) and a .909 save percentage, conceding 32 goals (2.7 per game).

Senators Injuries: Erik Brannstrom: Out (Hand), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: Out (Heel), Josh Brown: Out (Upper Body), Colin White: Out (Shoulder)

