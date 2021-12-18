Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Flyers (11-12-5) host the Ottawa Senators (9-17-1) as a part of Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers rank 11th with 27 points and the Senators are 15th with 19 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Ottawa
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Ottawa
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Flyers
-1.5
6.5
Philadelphia and Ottawa Stats
- The Flyers are 25th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Senators are 31st in goals allowed (3.6).
- The Senators are scoring 2.8 goals per game (17th in league), and the Flyers concede 3.2 (22nd).
- Philadelphia is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -16 (-0.6 per game).
- Ottawa has a -22 goal differential on the season, 28th in the NHL.
- The Flyers have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 16.3% of opportunities), and the Senators have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.3% of penalties).
- The Senators have scored 18 power-play goals (on 20% of opportunities, 12th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 17 (killing off 81.3% of penalties, 12th in league).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux is Philadelphia's leading contributor with 24 points. He has 10 goals and 14 assists this season.
- Cam Atkinson has 19 points (0.7 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding seven assists.
- Sean Couturier has 16 total points for Philadelphia, with six goals and 10 assists.
- In 19 games, Carter Hart has conceded 51 goals (2.7 per game) and has racked up 568 saves (29.9 per game).
- Martin Jones has a .908 save percentage (30th in the league), and has allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) while recording 315 saves (31.5 per game).
Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Derick Brassard: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Illness), Max Willman: Out (COVID-19), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
Ottawa Impact Players
- Drake Batherson's 28 points are important for Ottawa. He has put up nine goals and 19 assists in 22 games.
- Joshua Norris is one of the top contributors for Ottawa with 22 total points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and eight assists in 27 games.
- Brady Tkachuk is a top player on offense for Ottawa with 12 goals and 10 assists.
- Filip Gustavsson has played 11 games this season, conceding 40 goals (3.6 per game) with 333 saves (30.3 per game) and an .893 save percentage (43rd in the league).
- Anton Forsberg has 321 saves (26.8 per game) and a .909 save percentage, conceding 32 goals (2.7 per game).
Senators Injuries: Erik Brannstrom: Out (Hand), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: Out (Heel), Josh Brown: Out (Upper Body), Colin White: Out (Shoulder)
