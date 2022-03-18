How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators (21-34-5) take the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (19-30-11) during Friday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators are 15th and the Flyers 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Canadian Tire Centre

Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Senators -1.5 6

Ottawa and Philadelphia Stats

On average, the Senators post 2.6 goals in a game (27th in NHL), and the Flyers give up 3.4 (25th).

On average, the Flyers score 2.6 goals in a game (30th in NHL), and the Senators allow 3.3 (23rd).

Ottawa is -40 overall in terms of goals this season, 25th in the NHL.

Philadelphia is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -53.

On the power play, the Senators have scored 33 goals (on 18.6% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 43 (killing off 75.6% of penalties, 26th in league).

The Senators have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (15th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 24 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson has collected 22 goals and 24 assists in 60 games for Philadelphia, good for 46 points.

Claude Giroux has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 18 goals and 23 assists.

Travis Konecny has netted 10 goals on the season, adding 26 assists.

Carter Hart has a .910 save percentage (21st in the league). He has 1153 saves, and has allowed 114 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Out (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Ottawa Impact Players

Brady Tkachuk has been a major player for Ottawa this season, with 45 points in 57 games.

Tim Stutzle has 35 points (0.6 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 22 assists.

Drake Batherson has 34 total points for Ottawa, with 13 goals and 21 assists.

Matt Murray has conceded 60 goals (3.0 goals against average) and racked up 580 saves with a .906 save percentage (29th in the league).

Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Thomas Chabot: Out For Season (Hand), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)

