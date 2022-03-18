How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ottawa Senators (21-34-5) take the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (19-30-11) during Friday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators are 15th and the Flyers 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Ottawa vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Senators
-1.5
6
Ottawa and Philadelphia Stats
- On average, the Senators post 2.6 goals in a game (27th in NHL), and the Flyers give up 3.4 (25th).
- On average, the Flyers score 2.6 goals in a game (30th in NHL), and the Senators allow 3.3 (23rd).
- Ottawa is -40 overall in terms of goals this season, 25th in the NHL.
- Philadelphia is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -53.
- On the power play, the Senators have scored 33 goals (on 18.6% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 43 (killing off 75.6% of penalties, 26th in league).
- The Senators have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (15th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 24 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson has collected 22 goals and 24 assists in 60 games for Philadelphia, good for 46 points.
- Claude Giroux has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 18 goals and 23 assists.
- Travis Konecny has netted 10 goals on the season, adding 26 assists.
- Carter Hart has a .910 save percentage (21st in the league). He has 1153 saves, and has allowed 114 goals (3.0 goals against average).
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Out (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
Ottawa Impact Players
- Brady Tkachuk has been a major player for Ottawa this season, with 45 points in 57 games.
- Tim Stutzle has 35 points (0.6 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 22 assists.
- Drake Batherson has 34 total points for Ottawa, with 13 goals and 21 assists.
- Matt Murray has conceded 60 goals (3.0 goals against average) and racked up 580 saves with a .906 save percentage (29th in the league).
Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Thomas Chabot: Out For Season (Hand), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)
How To Watch
March
18
2022
Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
