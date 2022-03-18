Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators (21-34-5) take the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (19-30-11) during Friday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators are 15th and the Flyers 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. Philadelphia

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Philadelphia

Senators vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Senators

-1.5

6

Ottawa and Philadelphia Stats

  • On average, the Senators post 2.6 goals in a game (27th in NHL), and the Flyers give up 3.4 (25th).
  • On average, the Flyers score 2.6 goals in a game (30th in NHL), and the Senators allow 3.3 (23rd).
  • Ottawa is -40 overall in terms of goals this season, 25th in the NHL.
  • Philadelphia is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -53.
  • On the power play, the Senators have scored 33 goals (on 18.6% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 43 (killing off 75.6% of penalties, 26th in league).
  • The Senators have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (15th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 24 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson has collected 22 goals and 24 assists in 60 games for Philadelphia, good for 46 points.
  • Claude Giroux has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 18 goals and 23 assists.
  • Travis Konecny has netted 10 goals on the season, adding 26 assists.
  • Carter Hart has a .910 save percentage (21st in the league). He has 1153 saves, and has allowed 114 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Out (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Ottawa Impact Players

  • Brady Tkachuk has been a major player for Ottawa this season, with 45 points in 57 games.
  • Tim Stutzle has 35 points (0.6 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 22 assists.
  • Drake Batherson has 34 total points for Ottawa, with 13 goals and 21 assists.
  • Matt Murray has conceded 60 goals (3.0 goals against average) and racked up 580 saves with a .906 save percentage (29th in the league).

Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Thomas Chabot: Out For Season (Hand), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
NHL

