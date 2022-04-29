Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight (30) makes a save on a shot from Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers (25-45-11) host the Ottawa Senators (32-42-7) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 29, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers rank 15th and the Senators 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Ottawa

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Head-to-head results for Philadelphia vs. Ottawa

Date Home Away Result 3/18/2022 Senators Flyers 3-1 OTT 12/18/2021 Flyers Senators 4-3 (F/OT) PHI

Philadelphia and Ottawa Stats

The Flyers are 31st in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Senators are 22nd defensively (3.2 against).

The Senators are 26th in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Flyers are 27th defensively (3.6 against).

Philadelphia is 29th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -82.

Ottawa is 21st in the league in goal differential, at -42 (-0.5 per game).

The Flyers have scored 28 power-play goals (32nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Senators have conceded 47 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Flyers have conceded 56 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.8% of penalties), and the Senators have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Travis Konecny is one of Philadelphia's top contributors (52 total points), having registered 16 goals and 36 assists.

Cam Atkinson is another of Philadelphia's offensive options, contributing 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists) to the team.

James van Riemsdyk has scored 23 goals and added 14 assists through 81 games for Philadelphia.

Carter Hart has a 3.2 goals against average, and 1304 saves. His .905 save percentage ranks 32nd in the league.

Flyers Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper Body), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Out (Lower-body), Patrick Brown: Out For Season (Upper-body), Cam Atkinson: Out (Lower-body), Cam York: Out (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body), Samuel Morin: Out For Season (Lower body)

Ottawa Impact Players

Brady Tkachuk has scored 29 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 37 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Ottawa offense with 66 total points (0.8 per game). He averages 3.6 shots per game, shooting 10.4%.

Tim Stuetzle has helped lead the attack for Ottawa this season with 22 goals and 35 assists.

Joshua Norris is a crucial player on offense for Ottawa with 34 goals and 20 assists.

Anton Forsberg has 1304 saves while giving up 119 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Connor Brown: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Mathieu Joseph: Out (Undisclosed), Colin White: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)

