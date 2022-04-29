Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight (30) makes a save on a shot from Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 28, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight (30) makes a save on a shot from Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers (25-45-11) host the Ottawa Senators (32-42-7) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 29, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers rank 15th and the Senators 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Ottawa

  • Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Philadelphia vs. Ottawa

DateHomeAwayResult

3/18/2022

Senators

Flyers

3-1 OTT

12/18/2021

Flyers

Senators

4-3 (F/OT) PHI

Philadelphia and Ottawa Stats

  • The Flyers are 31st in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Senators are 22nd defensively (3.2 against).
  • The Senators are 26th in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Flyers are 27th defensively (3.6 against).
  • Philadelphia is 29th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -82.
  • Ottawa is 21st in the league in goal differential, at -42 (-0.5 per game).
  • The Flyers have scored 28 power-play goals (32nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Senators have conceded 47 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Flyers have conceded 56 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.8% of penalties), and the Senators have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities).

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Travis Konecny is one of Philadelphia's top contributors (52 total points), having registered 16 goals and 36 assists.
  • Cam Atkinson is another of Philadelphia's offensive options, contributing 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists) to the team.
  • James van Riemsdyk has scored 23 goals and added 14 assists through 81 games for Philadelphia.
  • Carter Hart has a 3.2 goals against average, and 1304 saves. His .905 save percentage ranks 32nd in the league.

Flyers Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper Body), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Out (Lower-body), Patrick Brown: Out For Season (Upper-body), Cam Atkinson: Out (Lower-body), Cam York: Out (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body), Samuel Morin: Out For Season (Lower body)

Ottawa Impact Players

  • Brady Tkachuk has scored 29 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 37 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Ottawa offense with 66 total points (0.8 per game). He averages 3.6 shots per game, shooting 10.4%.
  • Tim Stuetzle has helped lead the attack for Ottawa this season with 22 goals and 35 assists.
  • Joshua Norris is a crucial player on offense for Ottawa with 34 goals and 20 assists.
  • Anton Forsberg has 1304 saves while giving up 119 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Connor Brown: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Mathieu Joseph: Out (Undisclosed), Colin White: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Ottawa Senators at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the overtime session at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with left wing Alexis Lafreni re (13) during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 28, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight (30) makes a save on a shot from Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) makes a save as Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) and left wing Joel Farabee (86) crash into the net during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 25, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blue Jackets at Penguins

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18158309
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Devils

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18165013
NHL

How to Watch Senators at Flyers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) looks for a rebound in front of Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Maple Leafs

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy