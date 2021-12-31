Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Scott Laughton (21) , right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and goaltender Carter Hart (79) celebrate their win against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Thursday includes a matchup in San Jose, California between the San Jose Sharks (16-14-1) and Philadelphia Flyers (13-12-5) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks are 10th in the Western Conference and the Flyers rank ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Sharks -1.5 6

San Jose and Philadelphia Stats

The Sharks are scoring 2.7 goals per game (22nd in league), and the Flyers are conceding 3.1 (20th).

The Flyers are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Sharks are 16th in goals conceded (2.9).

San Jose is 20th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -6.

Philadelphia is -14 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the league.

The Flyers have conceded 18 power-play goals (12th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 14 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).

The Sharks have conceded 13 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.3% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 16.5% of opportunities).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux has collected 11 goals and 15 assists in 30 games for Philadelphia, good for 26 points.

Cam Atkinson has racked up 20 points this season, with 12 goals and eight assists.

Travis Konecny has earned five goals on the season, chipping in 13 assists.

Carter Hart has a .918 save percentage (15th in the league), with 568 total saves (29.9 per game), conceding 51 goals (2.7 per game).

Martin Jones has 377 saves (31.4 per game) and a .911 save percentage, giving up 37 goals (3.1 per game).

Flyers Injuries: Scott Laughton: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Derick Brassard: Out (Health Protocols), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Carter Hart: Out (Health Protocols), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is one of San Jose's leading contributors (31 total points), having collected 13 goals and 18 assists.

Logan Couture has 27 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 17 assists.

Tomas Hertl has 15 goals and eight assists for San Jose.

James Reimer has given up 2.2 goals per game this season and is racking up 28.2 saves per contest. His .928 save percentage is sixth-best in the league.

Adin Hill has conceded 43 goals (2.7 per game) and racked up 388 saves (24.3 per game) with a .900 save percentage (38th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body)

