Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Scott Laughton (21) , right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and goaltender Carter Hart (79) celebrate their win against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Scott Laughton (21) , right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and goaltender Carter Hart (79) celebrate their win against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

    NHL play on Thursday includes a matchup in San Jose, California between the San Jose Sharks (16-14-1) and Philadelphia Flyers (13-12-5) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks are 10th in the Western Conference and the Flyers rank ninth in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch San Jose vs. Philadelphia

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for San Jose vs. Philadelphia

    Sharks vs Flyers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Sharks

    -1.5

    6

    San Jose and Philadelphia Stats

    • The Sharks are scoring 2.7 goals per game (22nd in league), and the Flyers are conceding 3.1 (20th).
    • The Flyers are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Sharks are 16th in goals conceded (2.9).
    • San Jose is 20th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -6.
    • Philadelphia is -14 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the league.
    • The Flyers have conceded 18 power-play goals (12th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 14 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).
    • The Sharks have conceded 13 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.3% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 16.5% of opportunities).

    Philadelphia Impact Players

    • Claude Giroux has collected 11 goals and 15 assists in 30 games for Philadelphia, good for 26 points.
    • Cam Atkinson has racked up 20 points this season, with 12 goals and eight assists.
    • Travis Konecny has earned five goals on the season, chipping in 13 assists.
    • Carter Hart has a .918 save percentage (15th in the league), with 568 total saves (29.9 per game), conceding 51 goals (2.7 per game).
    • Martin Jones has 377 saves (31.4 per game) and a .911 save percentage, giving up 37 goals (3.1 per game).

    Flyers Injuries: Scott Laughton: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Derick Brassard: Out (Health Protocols), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Carter Hart: Out (Health Protocols), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

    San Jose Impact Players

    • Timo Meier is one of San Jose's leading contributors (31 total points), having collected 13 goals and 18 assists.
    • Logan Couture has 27 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 17 assists.
    • Tomas Hertl has 15 goals and eight assists for San Jose.
    • James Reimer has given up 2.2 goals per game this season and is racking up 28.2 saves per contest. His .928 save percentage is sixth-best in the league.
    • Adin Hill has conceded 43 goals (2.7 per game) and racked up 388 saves (24.3 per game) with a .900 save percentage (38th in the league).

    Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Philadelphia Flyers at San Jose Sharks

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 18, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) looks on after a goal by the Ottawa Senators in the second period at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at San Jose Sharks

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    San Jose Sharks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Scott Laughton (21) , right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and goaltender Carter Hart (79) celebrate their win against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) runs the ball in the second quarter against Army, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Gpg Badgers Vs Army 101621 0003
    College Football

    How to Watch the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) talks with Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) following the game at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Wisconsin Badgers vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Las Vegas Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/30/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a 48-yard touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during the 95th Territorial Cup game at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Arizona Wildcats At Arizona State Sun Devils
    College Football

    Arizona State vs. Wisconsin: Las Vegas Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/30/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard DJ Jackson (1) drives to the basket while defended by Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    West Virginia vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    43 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Tyrese Martin (4) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Creighton vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    44 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers forward Morris Udeze (24) drives to the basket against the North Texas Mean Green at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Memphis vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    44 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy