Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Thursday includes a matchup in San Jose, California between the San Jose Sharks (16-14-1) and Philadelphia Flyers (13-12-5) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks are 10th in the Western Conference and the Flyers rank ninth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for San Jose vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Sharks
-1.5
6
San Jose and Philadelphia Stats
- The Sharks are scoring 2.7 goals per game (22nd in league), and the Flyers are conceding 3.1 (20th).
- The Flyers are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Sharks are 16th in goals conceded (2.9).
- San Jose is 20th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -6.
- Philadelphia is -14 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the league.
- The Flyers have conceded 18 power-play goals (12th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 14 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).
- The Sharks have conceded 13 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.3% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 16.5% of opportunities).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux has collected 11 goals and 15 assists in 30 games for Philadelphia, good for 26 points.
- Cam Atkinson has racked up 20 points this season, with 12 goals and eight assists.
- Travis Konecny has earned five goals on the season, chipping in 13 assists.
- Carter Hart has a .918 save percentage (15th in the league), with 568 total saves (29.9 per game), conceding 51 goals (2.7 per game).
- Martin Jones has 377 saves (31.4 per game) and a .911 save percentage, giving up 37 goals (3.1 per game).
Flyers Injuries: Scott Laughton: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Derick Brassard: Out (Health Protocols), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Carter Hart: Out (Health Protocols), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier is one of San Jose's leading contributors (31 total points), having collected 13 goals and 18 assists.
- Logan Couture has 27 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 17 assists.
- Tomas Hertl has 15 goals and eight assists for San Jose.
- James Reimer has given up 2.2 goals per game this season and is racking up 28.2 saves per contest. His .928 save percentage is sixth-best in the league.
- Adin Hill has conceded 43 goals (2.7 per game) and racked up 388 saves (24.3 per game) with a .900 save percentage (38th in the league).
Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
December
30
2021
Philadelphia Flyers at San Jose Sharks
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)