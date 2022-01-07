Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save as defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 8-5. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save as defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 8-5. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Saturday NHL slate features the Philadelphia Flyers (13-14-6) hosting the San Jose Sharks (17-16-1) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers are 10th in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are 11th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. San Jose

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. San Jose

Flyers vs Sharks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Philadelphia and San Jose Stats

  • The Flyers are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Sharks are 18th in goals allowed (3.1).
  • The Sharks are 20th in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Flyers are 21st on defense (3.2 against).
  • Philadelphia is 24th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -21.
  • San Jose has a -12 goal differential on the season, 21st in the NHL.
  • The Sharks have conceded 14 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 15 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).
  • The Sharks have scored 15 power-play goals (on 17.4% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 21 (killing off 80.2% of penalties, 17th in league).

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Claude Giroux is Philadelphia's leading contributor with 28 points. He has 11 goals and 17 assists this season.
  • Cam Atkinson has 24 points (0.7 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 11 assists.
  • Travis Konecny has scored five goals and added 14 assists through 33 games for Philadelphia.
  • Carter Hart has allowed 54 goals (2.6 per game) and recorded 594 saves (28.3 per game).
  • Martin Jones has a .906 save percentage (33rd in the league). He has 405 saves (31.2 per game), and has given up 42 goals (3.2 per game).

Flyers Injuries: Gerald Mayhew: Day To Day (Upper body), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Jackson Cates: Out (Health Protocols), Ivan Provorov: Out (Health Protocols), Travis Konecny: Out (Health Protocols), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Travis Sanheim: Out (Health Protocols), Claude Giroux: Out (Health Protocols), Nick Seeler: Out (Health Protocols), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier has totaled 13 goals and 22 assists in 30 games for San Jose, good for 35 points.
  • Logan Couture has collected 29 points this season, with 12 goals and 17 assists.
  • Tomas Hertl has earned 16 goals on the season, chipping in 10 assists.
  • James Reimer has a .916 save percentage (19th in the league). He has 534 saves (26.7 per game), and has conceded 49 goals (2.5 per game).
  • Adin Hill has an .897 save percentage, recording 393 saves (21.8 per game) and conceding 45 goals (2.5 per game).

Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jake Middleton: Day To Day (Upper body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Health Protocols), Lane Pederson: Out (Health Protocols), Logan Couture: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

San Jose Sharks at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save on New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) is pictured warming up in a special jersey celebrating Pride Day before the start of a game against the New York Rangers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save as defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 8-5. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci (5) tries to control the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) closes in during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) skates with the puck during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) makes a save on a shot by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

18 minutes ago
Dec 20, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and defenseman Esa Lindell (23) and center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Roope Hintz (24) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) skate off the ice after Pavelski scores a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

18 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

23 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy