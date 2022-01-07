Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saturday NHL slate features the Philadelphia Flyers (13-14-6) hosting the San Jose Sharks (17-16-1) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers are 10th in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are 11th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. San Jose
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. San Jose
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Philadelphia and San Jose Stats
- The Flyers are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Sharks are 18th in goals allowed (3.1).
- The Sharks are 20th in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Flyers are 21st on defense (3.2 against).
- Philadelphia is 24th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -21.
- San Jose has a -12 goal differential on the season, 21st in the NHL.
- The Sharks have conceded 14 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 15 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).
- The Sharks have scored 15 power-play goals (on 17.4% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 21 (killing off 80.2% of penalties, 17th in league).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux is Philadelphia's leading contributor with 28 points. He has 11 goals and 17 assists this season.
- Cam Atkinson has 24 points (0.7 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 11 assists.
- Travis Konecny has scored five goals and added 14 assists through 33 games for Philadelphia.
- Carter Hart has allowed 54 goals (2.6 per game) and recorded 594 saves (28.3 per game).
- Martin Jones has a .906 save percentage (33rd in the league). He has 405 saves (31.2 per game), and has given up 42 goals (3.2 per game).
Flyers Injuries: Gerald Mayhew: Day To Day (Upper body), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Jackson Cates: Out (Health Protocols), Ivan Provorov: Out (Health Protocols), Travis Konecny: Out (Health Protocols), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Travis Sanheim: Out (Health Protocols), Claude Giroux: Out (Health Protocols), Nick Seeler: Out (Health Protocols), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier has totaled 13 goals and 22 assists in 30 games for San Jose, good for 35 points.
- Logan Couture has collected 29 points this season, with 12 goals and 17 assists.
- Tomas Hertl has earned 16 goals on the season, chipping in 10 assists.
- James Reimer has a .916 save percentage (19th in the league). He has 534 saves (26.7 per game), and has conceded 49 goals (2.5 per game).
- Adin Hill has an .897 save percentage, recording 393 saves (21.8 per game) and conceding 45 goals (2.5 per game).
Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jake Middleton: Day To Day (Upper body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Health Protocols), Lane Pederson: Out (Health Protocols), Logan Couture: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)
Regional restrictions apply.