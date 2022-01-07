Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Jan 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save as defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 8-5. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Saturday NHL slate features the Philadelphia Flyers (13-14-6) hosting the San Jose Sharks (17-16-1) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers are 10th in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are 11th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. San Jose

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. San Jose

Philadelphia and San Jose Stats

The Flyers are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Sharks are 18th in goals allowed (3.1).

The Sharks are 20th in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Flyers are 21st on defense (3.2 against).

Philadelphia is 24th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -21.

San Jose has a -12 goal differential on the season, 21st in the NHL.

The Sharks have conceded 14 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 15 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).

The Sharks have scored 15 power-play goals (on 17.4% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 21 (killing off 80.2% of penalties, 17th in league).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux is Philadelphia's leading contributor with 28 points. He has 11 goals and 17 assists this season.

Cam Atkinson has 24 points (0.7 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 11 assists.

Travis Konecny has scored five goals and added 14 assists through 33 games for Philadelphia.

Carter Hart has allowed 54 goals (2.6 per game) and recorded 594 saves (28.3 per game).

Martin Jones has a .906 save percentage (33rd in the league). He has 405 saves (31.2 per game), and has given up 42 goals (3.2 per game).

Flyers Injuries: Gerald Mayhew: Day To Day (Upper body), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Jackson Cates: Out (Health Protocols), Ivan Provorov: Out (Health Protocols), Travis Konecny: Out (Health Protocols), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Travis Sanheim: Out (Health Protocols), Claude Giroux: Out (Health Protocols), Nick Seeler: Out (Health Protocols), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has totaled 13 goals and 22 assists in 30 games for San Jose, good for 35 points.

Logan Couture has collected 29 points this season, with 12 goals and 17 assists.

Tomas Hertl has earned 16 goals on the season, chipping in 10 assists.

James Reimer has a .916 save percentage (19th in the league). He has 534 saves (26.7 per game), and has conceded 49 goals (2.5 per game).

Adin Hill has an .897 save percentage, recording 393 saves (21.8 per game) and conceding 45 goals (2.5 per game).

Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jake Middleton: Day To Day (Upper body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Health Protocols), Lane Pederson: Out (Health Protocols), Logan Couture: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

