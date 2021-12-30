Philadelphia Flyers vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Dec 18, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) looks on after a goal by the Ottawa Senators in the second period at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Kraken (10-17-3) take the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (12-12-5) in NHL play on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken sit in 15th place in the Western Conference. The Flyers rank 11th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Kraken -1.5 6

Seattle and Philadelphia Stats

On average, the Kraken put up 2.8 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Flyers allow 3.2 (22nd).

The Flyers put up 2.7 goals per game (77 in 29 games), and the Kraken give up 3.6 (107 in 30).

Seattle has a -23 goal differential on the season, 27th in the league.

Philadelphia is 23rd in the NHL in goal differential, at -15 (-0.5 per game).

The Kraken have scored 14 power-play goals (21st in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 17 goals on power-plays (11th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Flyers have scored 13 power-play goals (26th in league in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 13 while short-handed (16th in penalty-kill percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux has collected 11 goals and 14 assists in 29 games for Philadelphia, good for 25 points.

Cam Atkinson has posted 20 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 12 goals and eight assists.

Philadelphia's Travis Konecny is among the leading scorers on the team with 17 total points (five goals and 12 assists).

Carter Hart has played 19 games this season, conceding 51 goals (2.7 per game) with 568 saves (29.9 per game) and a .918 save percentage (14th in the league).

Martin Jones has recorded 343 total saves (31.2 per game) with a .907 save percentage, allowing 35 goals (3.2 per game).

Flyers Injuries: Scott Laughton: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Derick Brassard: Out (Health Protocols), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Carter Hart: Out (Health Protocols), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Seattle Impact Players

One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Jordan Eberle, who has scored 21 points in 28 games (12 goals and nine assists).

Jaden Schwartz has 20 points (0.7 per game), scoring six goals and adding 14 assists.

Jared McCann's 17 points this season have come via 12 goals and five assists.

Philipp Grubauer has allowed 68 goals (3.0 per game) and racked up 510 saves (22.2 per game).

Chris Driedger has registered an .896 save percentage, conceding 20 goals (2.5 per game) with 173 saves (21.6 per game).

Kraken Injuries: Riley Sheahan: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Carson Soucy: Out (COVID-19), Jamie Oleksiak: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Yanni Gourde: Out (COVID-19 protocol), Adam Larsson: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body), Colin Blackwell: Out (COVID-19)

