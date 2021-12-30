Philadelphia Flyers vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Kraken (10-17-3) take the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (12-12-5) in NHL play on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken sit in 15th place in the Western Conference. The Flyers rank 11th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Betting Information for Seattle vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kraken
-1.5
6
Seattle and Philadelphia Stats
- On average, the Kraken put up 2.8 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Flyers allow 3.2 (22nd).
- The Flyers put up 2.7 goals per game (77 in 29 games), and the Kraken give up 3.6 (107 in 30).
- Seattle has a -23 goal differential on the season, 27th in the league.
- Philadelphia is 23rd in the NHL in goal differential, at -15 (-0.5 per game).
- The Kraken have scored 14 power-play goals (21st in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 17 goals on power-plays (11th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Flyers have scored 13 power-play goals (26th in league in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 13 while short-handed (16th in penalty-kill percentage).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux has collected 11 goals and 14 assists in 29 games for Philadelphia, good for 25 points.
- Cam Atkinson has posted 20 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 12 goals and eight assists.
- Philadelphia's Travis Konecny is among the leading scorers on the team with 17 total points (five goals and 12 assists).
- Carter Hart has played 19 games this season, conceding 51 goals (2.7 per game) with 568 saves (29.9 per game) and a .918 save percentage (14th in the league).
- Martin Jones has recorded 343 total saves (31.2 per game) with a .907 save percentage, allowing 35 goals (3.2 per game).
Flyers Injuries: Scott Laughton: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Derick Brassard: Out (Health Protocols), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Carter Hart: Out (Health Protocols), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
Seattle Impact Players
- One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Jordan Eberle, who has scored 21 points in 28 games (12 goals and nine assists).
- Jaden Schwartz has 20 points (0.7 per game), scoring six goals and adding 14 assists.
- Jared McCann's 17 points this season have come via 12 goals and five assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has allowed 68 goals (3.0 per game) and racked up 510 saves (22.2 per game).
- Chris Driedger has registered an .896 save percentage, conceding 20 goals (2.5 per game) with 173 saves (21.6 per game).
Kraken Injuries: Riley Sheahan: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Carson Soucy: Out (COVID-19), Jamie Oleksiak: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Yanni Gourde: Out (COVID-19 protocol), Adam Larsson: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body), Colin Blackwell: Out (COVID-19)
