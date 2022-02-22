How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Tuesday includes the St. Louis Blues (29-14-6) visiting the Philadelphia Flyers (15-25-10) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Blues rank fourth in the Western Conference and the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blues
-1.5
6.5
St. Louis and Philadelphia Stats
- The Blues score 3.5 goals per game (173 in 49 games), and the Flyers give up 3.4 (172 in 50).
- On average, the Flyers post 2.6 goals in a game (28th in league), and the Blues give up 2.8 (seventh).
- St. Louis is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +38 (+0.8 per game).
- Philadelphia is -44 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.
- The Blues have scored 39 power-play goals (second in league in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 35 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 22 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).
St. Louis Impact Players
- One of St. Louis' most productive offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) and plays an average of 17:09 per game.
- Pavel Buchnevich is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) to the team.
- Jordan Kyrou's 44 points this season have come via 18 goals and 26 assists.
- Ville Husso has a 2.0 goals against average, and 525 saves. His .936 save percentage is second-best in the league.
Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux's 37 points are important for Philadelphia. He has 16 goals and 21 assists in 47 games.
- Cam Atkinson has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 17 goals and 20 assists.
- Travis Konecny's eight goals and 22 assists add up to 30 points this season.
- Martin Jones has allowed 64 goals (3.6 goals against average) and compiled 556 saves with an .897 save percentage (44th in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
February
22
2022
St. Louis Blues at Philadelphia Flyers
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)