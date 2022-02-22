Feb 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates up ice with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-4 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Tuesday includes the St. Louis Blues (29-14-6) visiting the Philadelphia Flyers (15-25-10) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Blues rank fourth in the Western Conference and the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Blues -1.5 6.5

St. Louis and Philadelphia Stats

The Blues score 3.5 goals per game (173 in 49 games), and the Flyers give up 3.4 (172 in 50).

On average, the Flyers post 2.6 goals in a game (28th in league), and the Blues give up 2.8 (seventh).

St. Louis is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +38 (+0.8 per game).

Philadelphia is -44 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.

The Blues have scored 39 power-play goals (second in league in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 35 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 22 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).

St. Louis Impact Players

One of St. Louis' most productive offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) and plays an average of 17:09 per game.

Pavel Buchnevich is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) to the team.

Jordan Kyrou's 44 points this season have come via 18 goals and 26 assists.

Ville Husso has a 2.0 goals against average, and 525 saves. His .936 save percentage is second-best in the league.

Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux's 37 points are important for Philadelphia. He has 16 goals and 21 assists in 47 games.

Cam Atkinson has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 17 goals and 20 assists.

Travis Konecny's eight goals and 22 assists add up to 30 points this season.

Martin Jones has allowed 64 goals (3.6 goals against average) and compiled 556 saves with an .897 save percentage (44th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

