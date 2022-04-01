Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 31, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) gets off a shot against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) as Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley (64) looks on during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's NHL slate will see the Philadelphia Flyers (21-35-11) square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs (42-19-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers sit in 13th place and the Maple Leafs are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Toronto

Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Toronto

Favorite Moneyline Total Flyers -

Philadelphia and Toronto Stats

The Flyers are 31st in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Maple Leafs are 18th in goals conceded (3.0).

The Maple Leafs are third in the NHL in scoring (3.7 goals per game), and the Flyers are 24th defensively (3.5 against).

Philadelphia is 28th in the NHL in goal differential, at -61 (-0.9 per game).

Toronto's goal differential is +43 on the season (fifth in the league).

On the power play, the Flyers have scored 26 goals (on 13.4% of opportunities, 32nd in NHL), and short-handed the Maple Leafs have conceded 30 (killing off 84% of penalties, fourth in league).

The Flyers have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties), and the Maple Leafs have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 29.3% of opportunities).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson is one of Philadelphia's top contributors (50 total points), having amassed 23 goals and 27 assists.

Travis Konecny has totaled 43 points (0.7 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 31 assists.

Joel Farabee has 15 goals and 17 assists for Philadelphia.

Carter Hart has a goals against average of 3.0, and a .909 save percentage (24th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Scott Laughton: Out (Head)

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews is an offensive leader for Toronto with 85 points (1.4 per game), with 49 goals and 36 assists in 62 games (playing 20:08 per game).

Mitchell Marner has totaled 76 total points (1.3 per game) this campaign. He has 28 goals and 48 assists.

John Tavares has netted 22 goals on the season, adding 41 assists.

Jack Campbell has played 40 games this season, conceding 101 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 1071 saves and a .914 save percentage (15th in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Ilya Lyubushkin: Day To Day (Head), Jack Campbell: Out (Rib), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Out (Upper body)

Regional restrictions apply.