Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 31, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) gets off a shot against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) as Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley (64) looks on during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's NHL slate will see the Philadelphia Flyers (21-35-11) square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs (42-19-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers sit in 13th place and the Maple Leafs are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Toronto

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Toronto

Flyers vs Maple Leafs Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Flyers

-

Philadelphia and Toronto Stats

  • The Flyers are 31st in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Maple Leafs are 18th in goals conceded (3.0).
  • The Maple Leafs are third in the NHL in scoring (3.7 goals per game), and the Flyers are 24th defensively (3.5 against).
  • Philadelphia is 28th in the NHL in goal differential, at -61 (-0.9 per game).
  • Toronto's goal differential is +43 on the season (fifth in the league).
  • On the power play, the Flyers have scored 26 goals (on 13.4% of opportunities, 32nd in NHL), and short-handed the Maple Leafs have conceded 30 (killing off 84% of penalties, fourth in league).
  • The Flyers have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties), and the Maple Leafs have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 29.3% of opportunities).

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson is one of Philadelphia's top contributors (50 total points), having amassed 23 goals and 27 assists.
  • Travis Konecny has totaled 43 points (0.7 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 31 assists.
  • Joel Farabee has 15 goals and 17 assists for Philadelphia.
  • Carter Hart has a goals against average of 3.0, and a .909 save percentage (24th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Scott Laughton: Out (Head)

Toronto Impact Players

  • Auston Matthews is an offensive leader for Toronto with 85 points (1.4 per game), with 49 goals and 36 assists in 62 games (playing 20:08 per game).
  • Mitchell Marner has totaled 76 total points (1.3 per game) this campaign. He has 28 goals and 48 assists.
  • John Tavares has netted 22 goals on the season, adding 41 assists.
  • Jack Campbell has played 40 games this season, conceding 101 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 1071 saves and a .914 save percentage (15th in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Ilya Lyubushkin: Day To Day (Head), Jack Campbell: Out (Rib), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Out (Upper body)

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
