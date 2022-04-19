How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tuesday's NHL action will see the Toronto Maple Leafs (50-20-6) square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (23-42-11), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs are second (with 106 points) and the Flyers 15th (57 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Toronto vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Toronto and Philadelphia Stats
- The Maple Leafs are second in the league in goals scored per game (3.9), and the Flyers are 27th in goals conceded (3.6).
- The Flyers are scoring 2.6 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Maple Leafs are conceding 3.1 (17th).
- Toronto has a +59 goal differential on the season, sixth in the NHL.
- Philadelphia's goal differential is -79 on the season (29th in the league).
- The Flyers have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.1% of penalties), and the Maple Leafs have scored 59 power-play goals (successful on 27.8% of opportunities).
- The Flyers have scored 27 power-play goals (32nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 37 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson has recorded 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games for Philadelphia, good for 50 points.
- Travis Konecny is one of the top contributors for Philadelphia with 47 total points (0.6 per game), with 14 goals and 33 assists in 73 games.
- Philadelphia's Joel Farabee is among the leading scorers on the team with 34 total points (17 goals and 17 assists).
- Carter Hart has 1304 saves while giving up 137 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .905 save percentage (33rd in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper Body), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Lower-body), Patrick Brown: Day To Day (Upper-body), Cam Atkinson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Cam York: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body), Samuel Morin: Out For Season (Lower body)
Toronto Impact Players
- One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Auston Matthews, who has scored 102 points in 70 games (58 goals and 44 assists).
- Mitchell Marner is another of Toronto's most productive contributors through 67 games, with 34 goals and 60 assists.
- John Tavares has 26 goals and 48 assists for Toronto.
- In 46 games, Jack Campbell has conceded 118 goals (2.71 goals against average) and has racked up 1218 saves.
Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Auston Matthews: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Out (Undisclosed)
Maple Leafs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/14/2022
Capitals
W 7-3
Home
-184
4/16/2022
Senators
W 5-4
Away
-256
4/17/2022
Islanders
W 4-2
Home
-186
4/19/2022
Flyers
-
Home
-454
4/21/2022
Lightning
-
Away
-
4/23/2022
Panthers
-
Away
-
4/24/2022
Capitals
-
Away
-
Flyers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/13/2022
Rangers
L 4-0
Home
+179
4/16/2022
Sabres
L 4-3
Away
+133
4/17/2022
Sabres
L 5-3
Home
-105
4/19/2022
Maple Leafs
-
Away
+343
4/21/2022
Canadiens
-
Away
-
4/24/2022
Penguins
-
Home
-
4/25/2022
Blackhawks
-
Away
-
Regional restrictions apply.