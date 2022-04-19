Apr 16, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano (55) celebrates with center Auston Matthews (34) and center John Tavares (91) their win against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday's NHL action will see the Toronto Maple Leafs (50-20-6) square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (23-42-11), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs are second (with 106 points) and the Flyers 15th (57 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena

Toronto and Philadelphia Stats

The Maple Leafs are second in the league in goals scored per game (3.9), and the Flyers are 27th in goals conceded (3.6).

The Flyers are scoring 2.6 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Maple Leafs are conceding 3.1 (17th).

Toronto has a +59 goal differential on the season, sixth in the NHL.

Philadelphia's goal differential is -79 on the season (29th in the league).

The Flyers have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.1% of penalties), and the Maple Leafs have scored 59 power-play goals (successful on 27.8% of opportunities).

The Flyers have scored 27 power-play goals (32nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 37 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson has recorded 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games for Philadelphia, good for 50 points.

Travis Konecny is one of the top contributors for Philadelphia with 47 total points (0.6 per game), with 14 goals and 33 assists in 73 games.

Philadelphia's Joel Farabee is among the leading scorers on the team with 34 total points (17 goals and 17 assists).

Carter Hart has 1304 saves while giving up 137 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .905 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper Body), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Lower-body), Patrick Brown: Day To Day (Upper-body), Cam Atkinson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Cam York: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body), Samuel Morin: Out For Season (Lower body)

Toronto Impact Players

One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Auston Matthews, who has scored 102 points in 70 games (58 goals and 44 assists).

Mitchell Marner is another of Toronto's most productive contributors through 67 games, with 34 goals and 60 assists.

John Tavares has 26 goals and 48 assists for Toronto.

In 46 games, Jack Campbell has conceded 118 goals (2.71 goals against average) and has racked up 1218 saves.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Auston Matthews: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Out (Undisclosed)

Maple Leafs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/14/2022 Capitals W 7-3 Home -184 4/16/2022 Senators W 5-4 Away -256 4/17/2022 Islanders W 4-2 Home -186 4/19/2022 Flyers - Home -454 4/21/2022 Lightning - Away - 4/23/2022 Panthers - Away - 4/24/2022 Capitals - Away -

Flyers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/13/2022 Rangers L 4-0 Home +179 4/16/2022 Sabres L 4-3 Away +133 4/17/2022 Sabres L 5-3 Home -105 4/19/2022 Maple Leafs - Away +343 4/21/2022 Canadiens - Away - 4/24/2022 Penguins - Home - 4/25/2022 Blackhawks - Away -

