Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

The Philadelphia Flyers (17-28-10) take on the Vegas Golden Knights (31-21-4) as a part of Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers rank 13th in the Eastern Conference with 44 points and the Golden Knights are fifth in the Western Conference with 66 points.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas

Philadelphia and Las Vegas Stats

The Flyers are 29th in the league in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 16th defensively (3.0 against).

On average, the Golden Knights score 3.2 goals in a game (13th in NHL), and the Flyers allow 3.4 (25th).

Philadelphia is -49 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.

Las Vegas is 13th in the league in goal differential, at +13 (+0.2 per game).

The Golden Knights have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 13.8% of opportunities).

The Golden Knights have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 17.6% of opportunities), and the Flyers have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.6% of penalties).

Philadelphia Impact Players

One of Philadelphia's most productive offensive players this season is Cam Atkinson, who has 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 18:26 per game.

Claude Giroux has 39 points (0.8 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 22 assists.

Travis Konecny's season total of 32 points has come from nine goals and 23 assists.

Martin Jones has conceded 69 goals (3.5 goals against average) and racked up 604 saves with an .897 save percentage (43rd in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson's 14 goals and 28 assists in 54 games for Las Vegas add up to 42 total points on the season.

Jonathan Marchessault has helped lead the attack for Las Vegas this season with 23 goals and 17 assists.

Reilly Smith has posted 16 goals on the season, adding 21 assists.

Laurent Brossoit has played 21 games this season, conceding 52 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 468 saves and a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Dylan Coghlan: Day To Day (Illness), Mattias Janmark: Out (Upper Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Brayden McNabb: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

