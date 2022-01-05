How to Watch Flyers at Ducks

Two teams struggling look to bounce back as the Flyers head to the Ducks on Tuesday night.

Since resuming play after Christmas, the Flyers are 1-2 and the Ducks are 0-3. The Flyers beat the Kraken 3-2 coming out of the postponement, but then they lost two straight games to the Sharks and the Kings.

The Ducks came out of the break with a three-game losing streak. Because of that, they have fallen down to the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference with a record of 17-11-7 and 41 points.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Anaheim Ducks Today:



Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia has moved up to the No. 10 position in the Eastern Conference. It is just one point behind the Red Wings at 32 points.

Anaheim is led in scoring by Troy Terry, who has 18 goals and 13 assists on 79 shots on goal. Philadelphia is led by Cam Atkinson, who has 12 goals and 11 assists on 92 shots on goal.

Philadelphia needs this upset to continue rising in its conference.

