    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Flyers and Claude Giroux travel to Arizona to take on Shayne Gostisbehere and the Coyotes on Saturday night.
    One thing is for sure, the Flyers have not been playing the best hockey in the league. However, neither have the Coyotes, so this is going to be an exciting game.

    Philadelphia is 8-12-4 this season and No. 7 in the Metropolitan division in second to last place. It has lost four straight games entering tonight with the most recent being a 3-0 shutout by the Devils. 

    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Arizona Coyotes Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live stream the Philadelphia Flyers at Arizona Coyotes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Not many teams have a worse record than Philadelphia, but Arizona is one of them. It is 5-18-2 through 25 games this season. It also enters with a losing streak, but it's only three games.

    Cam Atkinson leads Philadelphia in goals scored with nine in 69 shots on goal. Clayton Keller leads Arizona in goals scored with six goals, paired with eleven assists on 59 shots on goal.

    The last time these two teams played, Philadelphia came out on top in a 3-0 shutout. The team got one goal each from Scott Laughton, Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux. Philadelphia was also playing much better hockey at the time so this is anyone's game in this rematch.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Philadelphia Flyers at Arizona Coyotes

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Flyers
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers vs. Coyotes

