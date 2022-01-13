How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bruins look to win their fourth straight game Thursday night when they host the Flyers.

The Bruins continued their hot play since coming back from the league-wide pause. Boston beat the Canadiens 5-1 on Wednesday night for its third straight win and sixth victory in its last seven games since the pause.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Bruins cruised to a win over Montreal to improve to 20-11-2 and kept them firmly in fourth place in a loaded Eastern Conference.

Thursday they will look to get that fourth straight win over a Flyers team that has lost five straight.

Philadelphia won its first game out of the pause but has since lost its last five. The Flyers were supposed to play the Hurricanes on Tuesday, but it was postponed.

Philadelphia had won four of five before this losing streak. The Flyers have lost twice in overtime during this run, but the other three games have not been very close.

Thursday night, the Flyers will look to finally get back in the win column when they travel to rival Boston.

