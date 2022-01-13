Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bruins look to win their fourth straight game Thursday night when they host the Flyers.

The Bruins continued their hot play since coming back from the league-wide pause. Boston beat the Canadiens 5-1 on Wednesday night for its third straight win and sixth victory in its last seven games since the pause.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins cruised to a win over Montreal to improve to 20-11-2 and kept them firmly in fourth place in a loaded Eastern Conference.

Thursday they will look to get that fourth straight win over a Flyers team that has lost five straight.

Philadelphia won its first game out of the pause but has since lost its last five. The Flyers were supposed to play the Hurricanes on Tuesday, but it was postponed.

Philadelphia had won four of five before this losing streak. The Flyers have lost twice in overtime during this run, but the other three games have not been very close.

Thursday night, the Flyers will look to finally get back in the win column when they travel to rival Boston.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Scott Laughton (21) , right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and goaltender Carter Hart (79) celebrate their win against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

1 minute ago
ohio state basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State at Wisconsin in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
cassius winston
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Raptors 905 at Capital City Go-Go

1 minute ago
south carolina
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at South Carolina in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
butler
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler at Georgetown

1 minute ago
g league ignite
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Maine Celtics

1 minute ago
USATSI_17480869
PGA Tour

How to Watch Sony Open in Hawaii, First Round

1 minute ago
Asheville
College Basketball

How to Watch UNC Asheville at Winthrop: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

1 minute ago
BASEBALL FANS
Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League

How to Watch Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League Semifinals: Cangrejeros de Santurce at Criollos de Caguas

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy