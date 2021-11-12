How to Watch Flyers at Hurricanes

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Flyers look to play spoiler on the road against the red-hot Hurricanes in this Friday night NHL matchup.
    There seems to be no stopping the Hurricanes this season. They sit atop of the Metropolitan Division and just suffered their first loss of the season this week. They will look to continue their hot streak Friday against the Flyers.

    How to Watch: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live stream Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Carolina's one loss so far came on the road against the Panthers, who are leading the league with 22 points. The Hurricanes, though, bounced back with a gutsy 2–1 overtime win against the defending champion Lightning in Tampa Bay.

    The Flyers are looking to get back to the playoffs after a down year and they look well on their way after a solid start. Even after their last game, in which they got shutout by Toronto 3–0, 23-year-old goalie Carter Hart is playing well.

    Philadelphia has been solid on the road with a 3-1-1 record and looks to come back with a vengeance after their disappointing last outing. 

    The Flyers will look to spoil the Hurricanes' attempt to start a new win streak.

