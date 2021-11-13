How to Watch Flyers at Stars

The Flyers look to build off their win against the Hurricanes when they travel to Dallas to meet the Stars.

After a shutout loss against the Maple Leafs, the Flyers rebounded with a 2–1 win Friday against the Hurricanes. They will look to build on that success Saturday against the Stars.

The Hurricanes had lost just one game and no games on their home ice before dropping Friday's contest against Philadelphia.

How to Watch: Philadelphia Flyers at Dallas Stars

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream Philadelphia Flyers at Dallas Stars on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Flyers had to rally in the third period, as they trailed 1–0 heading into the final 20 minutes. They scored two in the third, with center Zack MacEwen scoring the go-ahead goal. Goalie Carter Hart kept them in the game, stopping 39 shots with a .975 save percentage.

The Flyers face a quick turnaround as they travel to Dallas for Saturday's game.

The Stars sit sixth in the Central Division and have won just one game in their last seven outings. But the Flyers need to tighten up their defense and give Hart a break if they want to avoid getting caught flat-footed against the Stars.

Regional restrictions may apply.