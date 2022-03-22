How to Watch Flyers vs. Red Wings

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Flyers look to cobble together consecutive wins on Tuesday night when they visit the struggling Red Wings.

The Flyers (20-31-11) and Red Wings (25-30-7) were active at the trade deadline, sending out veterans for prospects and picks. They meet at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night on different tracks.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia traded captain Claude Giroux to the Panthers on Saturday, getting back prospect Owen Tippett, a third round pick in 2023 and a first rounder in 2024. The team also swapped defenseman Justin Braun to the Rangers on Monday for a 2023 third round selection.

The Flyers are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games and beat the Islanders at home on Sunday behind two second period goals from Kevin Hayes, his sixth and seventh of the season. He missed six weeks after adductor surgery in January.

Detroit traded defenseman Nick Leddy to the Blues on Monday. The Wings got defenseman Jake Walman, center Oskar Sundqvist and a second round pick in 2023. Detroit is 2-7-1 in its last 10 games and comes into Tuesday night off a 1-3-0 trip out west that ended with a 4-2 loss at Seattle on Saturday.

The Red Wings took a 2-0 lead with goals from Joe Veleno and Taro Hirose in the second period, before the Kraken awakened with a four-goal explosion in the third period. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
