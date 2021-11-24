How to Watch Flyers at Panthers

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Flyers take on the Panthers shorthanded to try to notch an upset in this Wednesday night NHL showdown.
    Author:

    The road doesn't get any easier for the Flyers after facing the defending champion Lightning last night. Andrei Vasilevskiy was on fire as he blocked 35 Flyers shots on the way to a 4-0 shutout. They also lost center Derick Brassard in that game to a lower-body injury after the team is already facing several injuries this season. Now Philadelphia stays in the Sunshine State, as it travels to take on the Panthers. 

    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers:

    Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Despite losing its head coach Joel Quenneville after he resigned, Florida is one of the best teams in the league. It is tied in points with Carolina for the lead in the Eastern Conference. 

    Andrew Brunette has been a phenomenal hire as interim coach. He has helped guide this ship through the turmoil. He was a former assistant general manager with the Minnesota Wild, so his experience constructing lineups has brought some continuity. The Panthers are 10-0-0 at home this season after a gritty 5-4 win against Minnesota in which Frank Vatrano notched two goals and an assist.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
