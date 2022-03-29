How to Watch Flyers vs. Wild

One of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference will face off against one of the best teams in the Western Conference when the Flyers take on the Wild on Tuesday night.

The Flyers fell in the standings at the beginning of 2022, but they have since started rising.

The team now sits as the No. 13 team in the Eastern Conference with a 21-34-11 record. They started a losing streak after losing their second straight game on Sunday to the Predators on the road.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Minnesota Wild Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live Stream Philadelphia Flyers at Minnesota Wild on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The road trip continues as Philadelphia travels to take on Minnesota.

The Wild are the No. 3 ranked team in the West. They have a total of 84 points, which puts them four points behind the Flames and three points ahead of the Kings.

They are the fourth-best team in the NHL in goals scored this season. That is highlighted by the six-game winning streak the team is on, outscoring their opponents 19-9 during the stretch.

While the Wild are dealing with virtually no injuries, Philadelphia will go in without Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton and Sean Couturier, who are major pieces for the orange and black.

Regional restrictions may apply.