How to Watch Flyers at Canadiens

    December 16, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Canadiens will look to contain Cam Atkinson and the Flyers, who are fresh off a 6–1 win over the Devils.
    The Flyers, though still boasting a losing record of 11-12-4 this season, have started turning their season around in their recent stretch of games. They are on a three-game win streak that started against the Golden Knights. They also scored wins against the Coyotes and the Devils.

    The Canadiens are one of the five teams with a worse record than Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference. They are in last place in the conference with a 6-21-3 record and only boast 15 points on the season. They are bringing a seven-game losing streak into this matchup.

    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live stream the Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Cam Atkinson has 12 goals and seven assists on the season for the Flyers and, most recently, had a hat trick against the Devils. Goalie Carter Hart has seven wins with a .915 save percentage and one shutout.

    Montreal's leading scorer is Josh Anderson. Anderson has seven goals and six assists on 66 shots on goal. With Carey Price out, Jake Allen is their go-to goalie with five wins, a .903 save percentage and two shutouts.

    With the way Philadelphia is playing recently, the Flyers should be in position to extend their winning streak against Montreal.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
