How to Watch Flyers at Devils

The Battle of the Delaware River is here, as the west side Flyers take on the east side Devils in a Metropolitan rivalry.

The Flyers are 8-11-4 and No. 7 in the Metropolitan Division. They are coming straight off of a high-scoring 7-5 loss to the Avalanche on Monday. They have now lost four of their last five games with one game being postponed.

They rank almost last in the NHL (No. 29) in goals scored with 56 and assists with 91. Philadelphia also ranked No. 25 in goals scored against with 77.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils Today:

Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils game on fuboTV

The Devils are 9-9-5 in the same division, ranking just one spot (No. 6) above Philadelphia. They are on a four-game losing streak as well, with their last win coming against Philadelphia on Nov. 28.

Since then, they've lost to the Sharks, Wild, Jets and Senators. They need a bounce-back game if they hope to climb the ranks in the division.

New Jersey is projected to win this game with a favored money line of -150 and a spread of -1.5. Philadelphia's money line is +125 and the spread is +1.5. The Over/Under total goals in this match in a high 6.0 goals.

