How to Watch Flyers vs. Devils

    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Flyers and the Devils both look to get back in the win column and gain ground in the Metropolitan Division.
    Author:

    The Flyers and the Devils are both coming off tough losses and are looking for some momentum to get out of the depths of the Metropolitan Division. This should be a very tight matchup, as they are both tied with 20 points in the standings.

    The Flyers got off to a strong start in their most recent game against the Hurricanes, scoring 50 seconds into that contest. They led after the first period 2–1 but couldn't slow down Carolina, as the Hurricanes scored four unanswered goals to win. It was the Flyers' fifth loss in a row, the first time they have had a losing streak that long under head coach Alain Vigneault. 

    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live stream Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Devils will try to take advantage of the Flyers' struggles and improve on their last game against Nashville. They lost 4–2 and they've lost their last two games after a great win over the defending champion Lightning at home. They've been without centers Jack Hughes and Jesper Boqvist, who are both on IR. It will help that they are back home though, as four of their past five games have been on the road. 

