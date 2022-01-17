How to Watch Flyers vs. Islanders

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Flyers take on the Islanders Monday night in the first of back-to-back games against New York.

The Flyers look to snap a seven-game losing streak on Monday night when they take a quick trip to New York to take on the Islanders.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia hasn't won since Dec. 29 but is getting close, as it has lost the last three by identical 3-2 scores. The losing streak has dropped the Flyers to just 13-17-7 and has them in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division.

Monday they will look to snap their slump in the first of two straight games with the Islanders.

New York will travel back to Philadelphia on Tuesday night, but first want to try and get back in the win column on Monday after losing to the Capitals 2-0 on Saturday. 

The loss was their first since Dec. 19 and snapped a three-game winning streak. The Islanders have had eight games postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Monday they hope a trip from a struggling Flyers team can keep them from losing their second straight game.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Jan 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
