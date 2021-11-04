How to Watch Flyers at Penguins

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Penguins look to snap their three-game losing streak when they host the rival Flyers on Thursday night.
    The Flyers have started off hot this season, having won five of their first eight games. They have followed each of their first two losses with two wins and will try and keep that pattern going with a win at Pittsburgh on Thursday.

    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live stream the Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Philadelphia took care of the slumping Coyotes 3-0 on Tuesday night, and the win helped the Flyers bounce back from a 4-0 loss to the Flames. It took a while for them to wake up, but three goals in the third period helped the team get its fifth win of the year. Thursday the Flyers go for their second straight win on the road against the rival Penguins.

    The Penguins have been struggling lately. They have lost three straight and scored just three goals during that stretch. The losses have dropped their record to 3-3-2 on the year and have them searching for answers.

    Pittsburgh has been great on offense in its wins, but that has disappeared during this losing streak. The team has a lot of firepower, so the lack of offense has been puzzling. If it continues to be a problem, it could be a long year for the Penguins.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

