How to Watch Flyers at Lightning

The Flyers look to get even against the Lightning after their shootout loss to Tampa Bay last week.

The Lightning aren't missing a beat after their back-to-back titles as they are near the top of the Atlantic Division and have won four of their last five games. That stretch includes a victory in their last contest against the Minnesota Wild that ended in a shootout.

That game became a very close game but it didn't start out that way. The Lightning got out to a quick two-goal lead in a night led by Anthony Cirelli, who scored two goals. Tampa Bay even got their two-goal advantage back after Minnesota tied it up at two goals apiece. But the Wild were able to tie it at four very late in the third period. Ultimately, Steven Stamkos came in clutch, scoring the lone goal in the shoutout.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Tampa Bay Lightning:

Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Philadelphia Flyers at Tampa Bay Lightning on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Flyers will try to slow down some of that momentum as they try to avenge their own shootout loss to Tampa last Thursday. Stamkos also scored in that shootout, so anything Philly can do to limit the Tampa stalwart's touches would be beneficial.

Ryan Ellis and Kevin Hayes are both out for Philadelphia, so they'll likely have to rely heavily on goalie Carter Hart to keep this one close and get back in the win column.

