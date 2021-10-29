How to Watch Flyers vs. Canucks

The Flyers go north of the border looking for their fourth win in their last five games when they play the Canucks.

The Flyers head to Vancouver for the second of their three-game Canadian road trip. The first game went well as they beat the Oilers 5-3 on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks Today:

Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Cam Atkinson scored two goals, both of which broke a tie to help the Flyers come away with the win and improve their record to 3-1-1 on the year. The win got them back on track after they lost to the Panthers 4-2 on Saturday for the first regulation loss.

Thursday they look for back-to-back wins when they travel to Vancouver looking to avenge a season-opening overtime loss to the Canucks.

The Canucks host the Flyers at just 3-3-1 on the year and are coming off a loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

Vancouver got down 2-0 early in the second period and despite cutting the lead to one twice the team could never get it tied. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Canucks.

Thursday they will look to defend their home ice and keep the Flyers from winning their second straight in Canada.

