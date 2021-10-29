How to Watch Flyers vs. Canucks

Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Flyers go north of the border looking for their fourth win in their last five games when they play the Canucks.
    Author:

    The Flyers head to Vancouver for the second of their three-game Canadian road trip. The first game went well as they beat the Oilers 5-3 on Wednesday night.

    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

    Live stream Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Cam Atkinson scored two goals, both of which broke a tie to help the Flyers come away with the win and improve their record to 3-1-1 on the year. The win got them back on track after they lost to the Panthers 4-2 on Saturday for the first regulation loss.

    Thursday they look for back-to-back wins when they travel to Vancouver looking to avenge a season-opening overtime loss to the Canucks.

    The Canucks host the Flyers at just 3-3-1 on the year and are coming off a loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

    Vancouver got down 2-0 early in the second period and despite cutting the lead to one twice the team could never get it tied. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Canucks.

    Thursday they will look to defend their home ice and keep the Flyers from winning their second straight in Canada.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

    How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Club America

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Pacific

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17027877
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres vs. Ducks

    1 minute ago
    HS Football Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17034957
    NHL

    How to Watch Wild vs. Kraken

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Cal vs. Washington

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17042090
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers vs. Canucks

    1 minute ago
    UCLA Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy