How to Watch Flyers vs. Canucks

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Flyers head to Vancouver for the second of their three-game Canadian road trip. The first game went well as they beat the Oilers 5-3 on Wednesday night.
How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks Today:
Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021
Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Cam Atkinson scored two goals, both of which broke a tie to help the Flyers come away with the win and improve their record to 3-1-1 on the year. The win got them back on track after they lost to the Panthers 4-2 on Saturday for the first regulation loss.
Thursday they look for back-to-back wins when they travel to Vancouver looking to avenge a season-opening overtime loss to the Canucks.
The Canucks host the Flyers at just 3-3-1 on the year and are coming off a loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.
Vancouver got down 2-0 early in the second period and despite cutting the lead to one twice the team could never get it tied. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Canucks.
Thursday they will look to defend their home ice and keep the Flyers from winning their second straight in Canada.
