Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Flyers look to snap their 10-game losing streak Friday when they go on the road to take on the Golden Knights.
    Author:

    The Flyers started the year 8-4-2 and were playing good hockey. The season has completely flipped since then, as they have now lost 10 straight games and their record has dropped to 8-12-4.

    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live stream the Philadelphia Flyers at Vegas Golden Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Philadelphia hasn't won since it beat the Flames 2–1 in overtime on Nov. 16. The Flyers have struggled to score during their losing streak and have lost seven of those games by three or more goals. 

    It has been a rough stretch for the Flyers and one they hope they can finally snap Friday when they take on a Golden Knights team that has won three straight.

    Vegas is coming off a 5–4 come-from-behind win against the Stars. The Golden Knights scored the last three goals of the game after going down 4–2 in the third period.

    The win improved their record to 15-10-0 and has them in fourth place in the Pacific Division. Vegas will look to make it four in a row and send the Flyers home with their 11th straight loss Friday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Philadelphia Flyers at Vegas Golden Knights

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Flyers
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Golden Knights

    1 minute ago
    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Suns

    1 minute ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) in the second half at Staples Center.The Lakers defeated the Celtics 117-102. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Milwaukee at Colorado in Men's College Basketball

    31 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch North Dakota vs. Colorado College in Men's College Hockey

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward John Fulkerson (10) shoots over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. Milwaukee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward John Fulkerson (10) shoots over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Milwaukee vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wait for free throws to be taken in the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy