How to Watch Flyers at Golden Knights

The Flyers look to snap their 10-game losing streak Friday when they go on the road to take on the Golden Knights.

The Flyers started the year 8-4-2 and were playing good hockey. The season has completely flipped since then, as they have now lost 10 straight games and their record has dropped to 8-12-4.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia hasn't won since it beat the Flames 2–1 in overtime on Nov. 16. The Flyers have struggled to score during their losing streak and have lost seven of those games by three or more goals.

It has been a rough stretch for the Flyers and one they hope they can finally snap Friday when they take on a Golden Knights team that has won three straight.

Vegas is coming off a 5–4 come-from-behind win against the Stars. The Golden Knights scored the last three goals of the game after going down 4–2 in the third period.

The win improved their record to 15-10-0 and has them in fourth place in the Pacific Division. Vegas will look to make it four in a row and send the Flyers home with their 11th straight loss Friday night.

