    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Capitals are looking to snap their two-game losing streak when they host the Flyers on Saturday night.
    Author:

    The Flyers head to Washington for their fifth road matchup in their last six games. They come in after a 3–2 overtime loss to the rival Penguins on Thursday.

    How to Watch Flyers at Capitals Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Live stream the Flyers at Capitals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss was just Philadelphia's second in its last five games and dropped their record to 5-2-2 on the year.

    The Flyers were lucky to get the game into overtime as they needed a goal from Scott Laughton with just under three minutes left in regulation to tie the game. They could not complete the comeback and get the win as Kris Letang scored in the extra period to give the Penguins the win.

    Saturday, the Flyers will look to bounce back against a Capitals team that has lost two straight.

    The Capitals have lost five games this season, but four of those losses have come in overtime. So while they have the same amount of losses as wins they have been able to record at least one point in nine of their ten games.

    Washington, despite having the league leader in goals scored in Alex Ovechkin, has had trouble closing out games, which has resulted in the four overtime losses.

    Saturday, the Capitals will look to get back in the win column and deal the Flyers their second straight loss.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
