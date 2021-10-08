How to Watch Flyers at Capitals

    • October 8, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Flyers take on the Capitals on Friday night in the preseason finale for both teams.
    Author:

    The Flyers enter their preseason finale Friday against the Capitals with a 2-2-1 record. In their most recent match, they lost to the Islanders 3–0, but two games before that, they beat the Capitals 3–1. 

    The Capitals have 1-3-1 record, but they won their most recent match 4–3 in overtime against the Bruins.

    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network

    You can live stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The last time these two teams played on Oct. 2, the score was tied 1–1 going into the third period. Aliaksei Protas scored the first goal of the game for the Capitals in the third minute, but Flyers star Claude Giroux answered soon after.

    After a scoreless second period, Philadelphia's Cam Atkinson scored in the second minute of the third period followed by Scott Laughton in the 16th minute to seal the win for the Flyers.

    The Capitals will need to match the Flyers' intensity Friday to get a win in the divisional matchup and gain momentum heading into the start of the regular season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

