How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Capitals (27-15-9) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (15-24-9) during Thursday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Capitals sit in seventh place and the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Washington
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Washington vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Capitals
-1.5
6
Washington and Philadelphia Stats
- On average, the Capitals put up 3.2 goals in a game (10th in league), and the Flyers concede 3.4 (25th).
- The Flyers score 2.5 goals per game (122 in 48 games), and the Capitals concede 2.8 (140 in 51).
- Washington is +24 overall in goal differential this season, 10th in the NHL.
- Philadelphia's goal differential is -41 on the season (28th in the NHL).
- The Capitals have scored 23 power-play goals (28th in league in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 34 goals on power-plays (24th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Capitals have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.1% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 14.4% of opportunities).
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors (62 total points), having amassed 31 goals and 31 assists.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 48 points (15 goals, 33 assists) to the team.
- John Carlson's season total of 38 points has come from nine goals and 29 assists.
- In 28 games, Ilya Samsonov has conceded 71 goals (2.83 goals against average) and has racked up 684 saves.
Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Justin Schultz: Day To Day (Upper body), Vitek Vanecek: Out (Upper Body)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson's 37 points are important for Philadelphia. He has recorded 17 goals and 20 assists in 48 games.
- Claude Giroux is a top offensive contributor for Philadelphia with 36 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 20 assists in 45 games.
- Travis Konecny is a key contributor on offense for Philadelphia with eight goals and 20 assists.
- Martin Jones has a .901 save percentage (35th in the league), with 509 total saves, giving up 56 goals (3.6 goals against average).
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper body), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
