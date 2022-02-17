How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 13, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) attempts to control the puck as Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) defends during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (27-15-9) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (15-24-9) during Thursday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Capitals sit in seventh place and the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Washington

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Washington vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6

Washington and Philadelphia Stats

On average, the Capitals put up 3.2 goals in a game (10th in league), and the Flyers concede 3.4 (25th).

The Flyers score 2.5 goals per game (122 in 48 games), and the Capitals concede 2.8 (140 in 51).

Washington is +24 overall in goal differential this season, 10th in the NHL.

Philadelphia's goal differential is -41 on the season (28th in the NHL).

The Capitals have scored 23 power-play goals (28th in league in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 34 goals on power-plays (24th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Capitals have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.1% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 14.4% of opportunities).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors (62 total points), having amassed 31 goals and 31 assists.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 48 points (15 goals, 33 assists) to the team.

John Carlson's season total of 38 points has come from nine goals and 29 assists.

In 28 games, Ilya Samsonov has conceded 71 goals (2.83 goals against average) and has racked up 684 saves.

Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Justin Schultz: Day To Day (Upper body), Vitek Vanecek: Out (Upper Body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson's 37 points are important for Philadelphia. He has recorded 17 goals and 20 assists in 48 games.

Claude Giroux is a top offensive contributor for Philadelphia with 36 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 20 assists in 45 games.

Travis Konecny is a key contributor on offense for Philadelphia with eight goals and 20 assists.

Martin Jones has a .901 save percentage (35th in the league), with 509 total saves, giving up 56 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper body), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

