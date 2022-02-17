Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 13, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) attempts to control the puck as Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) defends during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (27-15-9) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (15-24-9) during Thursday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Capitals sit in seventh place and the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Washington

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Washington vs. Philadelphia

Capitals vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Capitals

-1.5

6

Washington and Philadelphia Stats

  • On average, the Capitals put up 3.2 goals in a game (10th in league), and the Flyers concede 3.4 (25th).
  • The Flyers score 2.5 goals per game (122 in 48 games), and the Capitals concede 2.8 (140 in 51).
  • Washington is +24 overall in goal differential this season, 10th in the NHL.
  • Philadelphia's goal differential is -41 on the season (28th in the NHL).
  • The Capitals have scored 23 power-play goals (28th in league in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 34 goals on power-plays (24th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Capitals have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.1% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 14.4% of opportunities).

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors (62 total points), having amassed 31 goals and 31 assists.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 48 points (15 goals, 33 assists) to the team.
  • John Carlson's season total of 38 points has come from nine goals and 29 assists.
  • In 28 games, Ilya Samsonov has conceded 71 goals (2.83 goals against average) and has racked up 684 saves.

Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Justin Schultz: Day To Day (Upper body), Vitek Vanecek: Out (Upper Body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson's 37 points are important for Philadelphia. He has recorded 17 goals and 20 assists in 48 games.
  • Claude Giroux is a top offensive contributor for Philadelphia with 36 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 20 assists in 45 games.
  • Travis Konecny is a key contributor on offense for Philadelphia with eight goals and 20 assists.
  • Martin Jones has a .901 save percentage (35th in the league), with 509 total saves, giving up 56 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper body), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)



How To Watch

February
17
2022

Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


