How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) skates back to bench as Carolina Hurricanes celebrate a goal during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Saturday includes a showdown between the Washington Capitals (28-16-9) and the Philadelphia Flyers (15-26-10), starting at 12:30 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Capitals rank seventh while the Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Washington

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Washington vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6

Washington and Philadelphia Stats

The Capitals are 12th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Flyers are 25th on defense (3.4 against).

The Flyers are 28th in the league in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Capitals are 11th in goals conceded (2.8).

Washington has a +23 goal differential on the season, 11th in the league.

Philadelphia is -47 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.

The Flyers have conceded 35 power-play goals (27th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 24 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).

The Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (on 14.2% of opportunities, 30th in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 30 (killing off 79.3% of penalties, 17th in league).

Washington Impact Players

One of Washington's most productive offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has 63 points (32 goals, 31 assists) and plays an average of 21:39 per game.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has 49 points (1.0 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 34 assists.

John Carlson's 40 points this season have come via 10 goals and 30 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has a goals against average of 2.9, and a .904 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Vitek Vanecek: Out (Upper Body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux has recorded 16 goals and 21 assists in 48 games for Philadelphia, good for 37 points.

Cam Atkinson is a leading scorer for Philadelphia with 37 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and added 20 assists in 51 games.

Philadelphia's Travis Konecny is among the leaders on the team with 31 total points (eight goals and 23 assists).

Martin Jones has an .898 save percentage (43rd in the league). He has 578 saves, and has conceded 66 goals (3.5 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

