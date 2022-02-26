How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Saturday includes a showdown between the Washington Capitals (28-16-9) and the Philadelphia Flyers (15-26-10), starting at 12:30 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Capitals rank seventh while the Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Washington
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Washington vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Capitals
-1.5
6
Washington and Philadelphia Stats
- The Capitals are 12th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Flyers are 25th on defense (3.4 against).
- The Flyers are 28th in the league in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Capitals are 11th in goals conceded (2.8).
- Washington has a +23 goal differential on the season, 11th in the league.
- Philadelphia is -47 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.
- The Flyers have conceded 35 power-play goals (27th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 24 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).
- The Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (on 14.2% of opportunities, 30th in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 30 (killing off 79.3% of penalties, 17th in league).
Washington Impact Players
- One of Washington's most productive offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has 63 points (32 goals, 31 assists) and plays an average of 21:39 per game.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has 49 points (1.0 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 34 assists.
- John Carlson's 40 points this season have come via 10 goals and 30 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has a goals against average of 2.9, and a .904 save percentage (33rd in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Vitek Vanecek: Out (Upper Body)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux has recorded 16 goals and 21 assists in 48 games for Philadelphia, good for 37 points.
- Cam Atkinson is a leading scorer for Philadelphia with 37 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and added 20 assists in 51 games.
- Philadelphia's Travis Konecny is among the leaders on the team with 31 total points (eight goals and 23 assists).
- Martin Jones has an .898 save percentage (43rd in the league). He has 578 saves, and has conceded 66 goals (3.5 goals against average).
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers
TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
