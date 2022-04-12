How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Travis Konecny (11) celebrates a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Tuesday features the Washington Capitals (40-22-10) hosting the Philadelphia Flyers (23-38-11) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals rank eighth with 90 points and the Flyers are 14th with 57 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Capital One Arena

Washington and Philadelphia Stats

The Capitals are 10th in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Flyers are 25th defensively (3.5 against).

The Flyers score 2.6 goals per game (29th in NHL), and the Capitals are conceding 2.9 (12th).

In terms of goal differential, Washington is +27 on the season (11th in league).

Philadelphia is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -65 (-0.9 per game).

On the power play, the Capitals have scored 42 goals (on 19.4% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 48 (killing off 76.0% of penalties, 23rd in league).

The Flyers have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 12.4% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.5% of penalties).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson's 50 points are important for Philadelphia. He has recorded 23 goals and 27 assists in 72 games.

Travis Konecny is one of the top contributors for Philadelphia with 45 total points (0.7 per game), with 13 goals and 32 assists in 69 games.

Joel Farabee has posted 16 goals on the season, chipping in 17 assists.

Carter Hart has a .906 save percentage (29th in the league). He has 1297 saves, and has allowed 134 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Joel Farabee: Day To Day (Illness), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body)

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors (84 total points), having amassed 45 goals and 39 assists.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 70 points (23 goals, 47 assists) to the team.

John Carlson's 63 points this season have come via 14 goals and 49 assists.

Vitek Vanecek has conceded 88 goals (2.6 goals against average) and recorded 909 saves with a .912 save percentage (18th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Nicklas Backstrom: Day To Day (Maintenance), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)

Capitals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/6/2022 Lightning W 4-3 Home +128 4/9/2022 Penguins W 6-3 Away +120 4/10/2022 Bruins W 4-2 Home +107 4/12/2022 Flyers - Home -252 4/14/2022 Maple Leafs - Away - 4/16/2022 Canadiens - Away - 4/18/2022 Avalanche - Away -

Flyers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/5/2022 Blue Jackets L 4-2 Home -136 4/7/2022 Blue Jackets W 4-1 Away +110 4/9/2022 Ducks L 5-3 Home -118 4/12/2022 Capitals - Away +203 4/13/2022 Rangers - Home - 4/16/2022 Sabres - Away - 4/17/2022 Sabres - Home -

