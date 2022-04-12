How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Tuesday features the Washington Capitals (40-22-10) hosting the Philadelphia Flyers (23-38-11) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals rank eighth with 90 points and the Flyers are 14th with 57 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Washington vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Washington and Philadelphia Stats
- The Capitals are 10th in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Flyers are 25th defensively (3.5 against).
- The Flyers score 2.6 goals per game (29th in NHL), and the Capitals are conceding 2.9 (12th).
- In terms of goal differential, Washington is +27 on the season (11th in league).
- Philadelphia is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -65 (-0.9 per game).
- On the power play, the Capitals have scored 42 goals (on 19.4% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 48 (killing off 76.0% of penalties, 23rd in league).
- The Flyers have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 12.4% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.5% of penalties).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson's 50 points are important for Philadelphia. He has recorded 23 goals and 27 assists in 72 games.
- Travis Konecny is one of the top contributors for Philadelphia with 45 total points (0.7 per game), with 13 goals and 32 assists in 69 games.
- Joel Farabee has posted 16 goals on the season, chipping in 17 assists.
- Carter Hart has a .906 save percentage (29th in the league). He has 1297 saves, and has allowed 134 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Joel Farabee: Day To Day (Illness), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors (84 total points), having amassed 45 goals and 39 assists.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 70 points (23 goals, 47 assists) to the team.
- John Carlson's 63 points this season have come via 14 goals and 49 assists.
- Vitek Vanecek has conceded 88 goals (2.6 goals against average) and recorded 909 saves with a .912 save percentage (18th in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Nicklas Backstrom: Day To Day (Maintenance), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)
Capitals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/6/2022
Lightning
W 4-3
Home
+128
4/9/2022
Penguins
W 6-3
Away
+120
4/10/2022
Bruins
W 4-2
Home
+107
4/12/2022
Flyers
-
Home
-252
4/14/2022
Maple Leafs
-
Away
-
4/16/2022
Canadiens
-
Away
-
4/18/2022
Avalanche
-
Away
-
Flyers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/5/2022
Blue Jackets
L 4-2
Home
-136
4/7/2022
Blue Jackets
W 4-1
Away
+110
4/9/2022
Ducks
L 5-3
Home
-118
4/12/2022
Capitals
-
Away
+203
4/13/2022
Rangers
-
Home
-
4/16/2022
Sabres
-
Away
-
4/17/2022
Sabres
-
Home
-
