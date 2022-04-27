Philadelphia Flyers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Mads Sogaard (33) makes a save in front of Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Wednesday NHL schedule features the Winnipeg Jets (36-32-11) hosting the Philadelphia Flyers (25-44-11) at Bell MTS Place, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Jets are 11th in the Western Conference and the Flyers rank 15th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Bell MTS Place

Winnipeg and Philadelphia Stats

The Jets are 16th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Flyers are 27th defensively (3.6 against).

The Flyers are 27th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Jets are 20th in goals allowed (3.2).

Winnipeg is -10 overall in goal differential this season, 19th in the NHL.

Philadelphia's goal differential is -78 on the season (29th in the league).

On the power play, the Jets have scored 49 goals (on 20.7% of opportunities, 16th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 54 (killing off 76.1% of penalties, 24th in league).

The Jets have conceded 57 goals while short-handed (29th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 28 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Travis Konecny has scored 16 goals (0.2 per game) and put up 36 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Philadelphia offense with 52 total points (0.7 per game). He takes 2.8 shots per game, shooting 7.5%.

Cam Atkinson has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 23 goals and 27 assists.

James van Riemsdyk has earned 23 goals on the season, adding 14 assists.

Carter Hart has allowed 137 goals (3.2 goals against average) and collected 1304 saves with a .905 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper Body), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Out (Lower-body), Patrick Brown: Out For Season (Upper-body), Cam Atkinson: Out (Lower-body), Cam York: Out (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body), Samuel Morin: Out For Season (Lower body)

Winnipeg Impact Players

One of Winnipeg's most productive offensive players this season is Kyle Connor, who has 89 points (45 goals, 44 assists) and plays an average of 21:50 per game.

Mark Scheifele has racked up 70 points (1.0 per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 41 assists.

Pierre-Luc Dubois' season total of 58 points has come from 27 goals and 31 assists.

In 65 games, Connor Hellebuyck has conceded 192 goals (3.00 goals against average) and has recorded 1930 saves.

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Mark Scheifele: Out For Season (Upper-body)

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/19/2022 Rangers L 3-0 Away +179 4/21/2022 Hurricanes L 4-2 Away +219 4/24/2022 Avalanche W 4-1 Home +157 4/27/2022 Flyers - Home -194 4/29/2022 Flames - Home - 5/1/2022 Kraken - Home -

Flyers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/21/2022 Canadiens W 6-3 Away +121 4/24/2022 Penguins W 4-1 Home +211 4/25/2022 Blackhawks L 3-1 Away +113 4/27/2022 Jets - Away +163 4/29/2022 Senators - Home -

