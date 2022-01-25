The Flyers, trying to snap an 11-game losing streak, travel to the Islanders, who are looking to move up in the standings.

The Flyers have lost their last 11 games. For the second time this year, they have gone on a double-digit losing streak. They have fallen all the way to 13th place in the Eastern Conference, ahead of just the Sabres, Senators and Canadiens.

A win Tuesday against the Islanders would snap that losing streak. Leading point scorer Claude Giroux will look to add to his already team-leading 33 points this season to help lead his team to victory.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Islanders have had a similar season to Philadelphia. However, they have won three of their last four games, losing only to the Maple Leafs in that stretch. Despite that though, they rank just 12th in the Eastern Conference.

At 14-14-6, they have 34 points through 34 games. That puts them tied with Philadelphia, but they have played eight fewer games than the Flyers. They are also one point behind the Devils and one point in front of the Sabres.

New York is projected to win this game by a spread of 1.5 goals and a money line of -225. Philadelphia's money line is +185. The Over/Under total projected goals scored is 5.5 goals.

