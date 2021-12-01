How to Watch Flyers at Rangers

The Flyers look to snap their six-game losing streak when they travel to New York to take on the Rangers.

The Flyers have had a tough stretch over the last two weeks, as they have lost six straight. This is coming after they had alternated wins and losses for the nine previous games. Philadelphia hasn't won two straight games since the end of October, and it has dropped its record to 8-8-4 on the year.

Tuesday, the Flyers were supposed to play the Islanders at home but it was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the New York team. The extra day off could be a good thing for Philadelphia as it tries to snap its losing streak.

The Rangers will try and extend that streak at home on Wednesday night.

New York has been playing good hockey, as the Rangers have won three in a row and seven of their last eight. The run of good play has improved their record to 13-4-3 on the year and has them in third place in the Metropolitan Division.

It is the best the Rangers have played in a long time, and they will look to continue this run against a Flyers team that has really been struggling.

