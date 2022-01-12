Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Tuesday features a showdown between the Pittsburgh Penguins (20-9-5) and the Anaheim Ducks (19-12-7), starting at 10:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference and the Ducks are fifth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Anaheim vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: Honda Center
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Anaheim
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
5.5
Pittsburgh and Anaheim Stats
- The Penguins score 3.3 goals per game (111 in 34 games), and the Ducks concede 2.7 (103 in 38).
- The Ducks score 3.0 goals per game (16th in NHL), and the Penguins are conceding 2.5 (second).
- Pittsburgh is fifth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +26.
- Anaheim's goal differential is +10 on the season (14th in the NHL).
- On the power play, the Penguins have scored 17 goals (on 17.5% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Ducks have conceded 15 (killing off 85.8% of penalties, third in league).
- The Penguins have conceded 8 goals while short-handed (killing off 90.4% of penalties), and the Ducks have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 27.5% of opportunities).
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry has totaled 22 goals and 14 assists in 37 games for Anaheim, good for 36 points.
- Trevor Zegras has collected 27 points this season, with nine goals and 18 assists.
- Sonny Milano has 24 points so far, including nine goals and 15 assists.
- John Gibson has a .917 save percentage (14th in the league). He has 794 saves (29.4 per game), and has conceded 72 goals (2.7 per game).
- Anthony Stolarz has 309 saves (28.1 per game) and a .931 save percentage, allowing 23 goals (2.1 per game).
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Vinni Lettieri: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Sam Carrick: Out (Health Protocols), John Gibson: Out (Health Protocols), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel has been a big player for Pittsburgh this season, with 34 points in 28 games.
- Evan Rodrigues has 30 points (0.9 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 15 assists.
- Kris Letang's 28 points this season have come via one goal and 27 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has conceded 52 goals (1.9 per game) and racked up 707 saves (26.2 per game) with a .931 save percentage (third-best in the league).
- Casey DeSmith has conceded 26 goals (3.3 per game) and racked up 207 saves (25.9 per game) with an .888 save percentage.
Penguins Injuries: Brock McGinn: Out (COVID-19), Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Drew O'Connor: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Zachary Aston-Reese: Out (Health Protocols), Danton Heinen: Out (Health Protocols), Bryan Rust: Out (COVID-19)
