Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his goal with right wing Bryan Rust (17) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his goal with right wing Bryan Rust (17) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Tuesday features a showdown between the Pittsburgh Penguins (20-9-5) and the Anaheim Ducks (19-12-7), starting at 10:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference and the Ducks are fifth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: Honda Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Anaheim

Penguins vs Ducks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penguins

-1.5

5.5

Pittsburgh and Anaheim Stats

  • The Penguins score 3.3 goals per game (111 in 34 games), and the Ducks concede 2.7 (103 in 38).
  • The Ducks score 3.0 goals per game (16th in NHL), and the Penguins are conceding 2.5 (second).
  • Pittsburgh is fifth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +26.
  • Anaheim's goal differential is +10 on the season (14th in the NHL).
  • On the power play, the Penguins have scored 17 goals (on 17.5% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Ducks have conceded 15 (killing off 85.8% of penalties, third in league).
  • The Penguins have conceded 8 goals while short-handed (killing off 90.4% of penalties), and the Ducks have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 27.5% of opportunities).

Anaheim Impact Players

  • Troy Terry has totaled 22 goals and 14 assists in 37 games for Anaheim, good for 36 points.
  • Trevor Zegras has collected 27 points this season, with nine goals and 18 assists.
  • Sonny Milano has 24 points so far, including nine goals and 15 assists.
  • John Gibson has a .917 save percentage (14th in the league). He has 794 saves (29.4 per game), and has conceded 72 goals (2.7 per game).
  • Anthony Stolarz has 309 saves (28.1 per game) and a .931 save percentage, allowing 23 goals (2.1 per game).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Vinni Lettieri: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Sam Carrick: Out (Health Protocols), John Gibson: Out (Health Protocols), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel has been a big player for Pittsburgh this season, with 34 points in 28 games.
  • Evan Rodrigues has 30 points (0.9 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 15 assists.
  • Kris Letang's 28 points this season have come via one goal and 27 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has conceded 52 goals (1.9 per game) and racked up 707 saves (26.2 per game) with a .931 save percentage (third-best in the league).
  • Casey DeSmith has conceded 26 goals (3.3 per game) and racked up 207 saves (25.9 per game) with an .888 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Brock McGinn: Out (COVID-19), Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Drew O'Connor: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Zachary Aston-Reese: Out (Health Protocols), Danton Heinen: Out (Health Protocols), Bryan Rust: Out (COVID-19)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Anaheim Ducks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at UNLV

2 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UNLV vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) reacts after center Ivica Zubac (40) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers

32 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) makes a save as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) looks for the rebound during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Golden Knights

1 hour ago
Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his goal with right wing Bryan Rust (17) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins vs. Ducks

1 hour ago
Jan 6, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) makes a save as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) looks for the rebound during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his goal with right wing Bryan Rust (17) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with forward Alexander Kerfoot (15) and forward William Nylander (88) during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy