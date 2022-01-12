Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his goal with right wing Bryan Rust (17) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Tuesday features a showdown between the Pittsburgh Penguins (20-9-5) and the Anaheim Ducks (19-12-7), starting at 10:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference and the Ducks are fifth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: Honda Center

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Anaheim

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 5.5

Pittsburgh and Anaheim Stats

The Penguins score 3.3 goals per game (111 in 34 games), and the Ducks concede 2.7 (103 in 38).

The Ducks score 3.0 goals per game (16th in NHL), and the Penguins are conceding 2.5 (second).

Pittsburgh is fifth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +26.

Anaheim's goal differential is +10 on the season (14th in the NHL).

On the power play, the Penguins have scored 17 goals (on 17.5% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Ducks have conceded 15 (killing off 85.8% of penalties, third in league).

The Penguins have conceded 8 goals while short-handed (killing off 90.4% of penalties), and the Ducks have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 27.5% of opportunities).

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry has totaled 22 goals and 14 assists in 37 games for Anaheim, good for 36 points.

Trevor Zegras has collected 27 points this season, with nine goals and 18 assists.

Sonny Milano has 24 points so far, including nine goals and 15 assists.

John Gibson has a .917 save percentage (14th in the league). He has 794 saves (29.4 per game), and has conceded 72 goals (2.7 per game).

Anthony Stolarz has 309 saves (28.1 per game) and a .931 save percentage, allowing 23 goals (2.1 per game).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Vinni Lettieri: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Sam Carrick: Out (Health Protocols), John Gibson: Out (Health Protocols), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel has been a big player for Pittsburgh this season, with 34 points in 28 games.

Evan Rodrigues has 30 points (0.9 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 15 assists.

Kris Letang's 28 points this season have come via one goal and 27 assists.

Tristan Jarry has conceded 52 goals (1.9 per game) and racked up 707 saves (26.2 per game) with a .931 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Casey DeSmith has conceded 26 goals (3.3 per game) and racked up 207 saves (25.9 per game) with an .888 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Brock McGinn: Out (COVID-19), Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Drew O'Connor: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Zachary Aston-Reese: Out (Health Protocols), Danton Heinen: Out (Health Protocols), Bryan Rust: Out (COVID-19)

