Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Tuesday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins (26-10-5) hosting the Arizona Coyotes (10-26-4) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are fourth in the Eastern Conference and the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Arizona
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
6
Pittsburgh and Arizona Stats
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel is Pittsburgh's top contributor with 40 points. He has 21 goals and 19 assists this season.
- Kris Letang has 35 points (0.9 per game), scoring three goals and adding 32 assists.
- Sidney Crosby's 31 points this season have come via 10 goals and 21 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has allowed 68 goals (2.09 goals against average) and recorded 875 saves.
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Undisclosed), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)
Arizona Impact Players
- Clayton Keller's 15 goals and 16 assists in 40 games for Arizona add up to 31 total points on the season.
- Phil Kessel is one of the impact players on offense for Arizona with 27 total points (0.7 per game), with five goals and 22 assists in 40 games.
- Shayne Gostisbehere has 25 points so far, including seven goals and 18 assists.
- Karel Vejmelka has 664 saves while allowing 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with a .905 save percentage (29th in the league).
Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Cam Dineen: Out (Health Protocols), Dysin Mayo: Out (COVID-19), Carter Hutton: Out (Lower body), Barrett Hayton: Out (Hand), Ryan Dzingel: Out (COVID-19), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Health Protocols)
