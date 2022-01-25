Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel (81) and goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) celebrate after defeating the Montreal Canadiens at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Tuesday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins (26-10-5) hosting the Arizona Coyotes (10-26-4) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are fourth in the Eastern Conference and the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Arizona

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and Arizona Stats

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel is Pittsburgh's top contributor with 40 points. He has 21 goals and 19 assists this season.

Kris Letang has 35 points (0.9 per game), scoring three goals and adding 32 assists.

Sidney Crosby's 31 points this season have come via 10 goals and 21 assists.

Tristan Jarry has allowed 68 goals (2.09 goals against average) and recorded 875 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Undisclosed), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller's 15 goals and 16 assists in 40 games for Arizona add up to 31 total points on the season.

Phil Kessel is one of the impact players on offense for Arizona with 27 total points (0.7 per game), with five goals and 22 assists in 40 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere has 25 points so far, including seven goals and 18 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has 664 saves while allowing 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with a .905 save percentage (29th in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Cam Dineen: Out (Health Protocols), Dysin Mayo: Out (COVID-19), Carter Hutton: Out (Lower body), Barrett Hayton: Out (Hand), Ryan Dzingel: Out (COVID-19), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Health Protocols)

Regional restrictions apply.