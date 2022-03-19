Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-9) square off against the Arizona Coyotes (20-36-4) in NHL play on Saturday, starting at 5:00 PM ET at Gila River Arena. The Penguins sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Coyotes are 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: Gila River Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Arizona

Penguins vs Coyotes Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penguins

-1.5

6

Pittsburgh and Arizona Stats

  • The Penguins are 13th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Coyotes are 27th in goals allowed (3.5).
  • On average, the Coyotes post 2.6 goals in a game (25th in NHL), and the Penguins allow 2.6 (fourth).
  • Pittsburgh is seventh in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +37.
  • Arizona has a -54 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
  • The Penguins have scored 39 power-play goals (15th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Coyotes have conceded 49 goals on power-plays (31st in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Coyotes have scored 20 power-play goals (on 13.1% of opportunities, 32nd in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 21 (killing off 86.3% of penalties, second in league).

Arizona Impact Players

  • Clayton Keller's 26 goals and 34 assists in 60 games for Arizona add up to 60 total points on the season.
  • Nick Schmaltz is a leading scorer for Arizona with 42 total points this season. He has scored 18 goals and added 24 assists in 41 games.
  • Shayne Gostisbehere has 38 points so far, including 10 goals and 28 assists.
  • Karel Vejmelka has a .905 save percentage (35th in the league). He has 1033 saves, and has allowed 108 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Coyotes Injuries: Andrew Ladd: Out (Lower body), Liam O'Brien: Out (Upper-body), Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Johan Larsson: Out (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Lower Body), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel has been a top contributor on Pittsburgh this season, with 60 points in 56 games.
  • Sidney Crosby has 59 points (1.2 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 39 assists.
  • Kris Letang has 52 total points for Pittsburgh, with six goals and 46 assists.
  • In 48 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 109 goals (2.31 goals against average) and has recorded 1289 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Zachary Aston-Reese: Day To Day (Illness), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Arizona Coyotes

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
