Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

Mar 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-9) square off against the Arizona Coyotes (20-36-4) in NHL play on Saturday, starting at 5:00 PM ET at Gila River Arena. The Penguins sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Coyotes are 15th in the Western Conference.

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Gila River Arena

Gila River Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and Arizona Stats

The Penguins are 13th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Coyotes are 27th in goals allowed (3.5).

On average, the Coyotes post 2.6 goals in a game (25th in NHL), and the Penguins allow 2.6 (fourth).

Pittsburgh is seventh in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +37.

Arizona has a -54 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.

The Penguins have scored 39 power-play goals (15th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Coyotes have conceded 49 goals on power-plays (31st in penalty-kill percentage).

The Coyotes have scored 20 power-play goals (on 13.1% of opportunities, 32nd in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 21 (killing off 86.3% of penalties, second in league).

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller's 26 goals and 34 assists in 60 games for Arizona add up to 60 total points on the season.

Nick Schmaltz is a leading scorer for Arizona with 42 total points this season. He has scored 18 goals and added 24 assists in 41 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere has 38 points so far, including 10 goals and 28 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has a .905 save percentage (35th in the league). He has 1033 saves, and has allowed 108 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Coyotes Injuries: Andrew Ladd: Out (Lower body), Liam O'Brien: Out (Upper-body), Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Johan Larsson: Out (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Lower Body), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel has been a top contributor on Pittsburgh this season, with 60 points in 56 games.

Sidney Crosby has 59 points (1.2 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 39 assists.

Kris Letang has 52 total points for Pittsburgh, with six goals and 46 assists.

In 48 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 109 goals (2.31 goals against average) and has recorded 1289 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Zachary Aston-Reese: Day To Day (Illness), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

