How to Watch Penguins at Coyotes

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 6 team in the East travels to take on the No. 15 team in the West as the Penguins take on the Coyotes on Saturday.

The Penguins are in the playoff picture for the Western Conference. They are 36-16-9 this season with 81 total points. That is tied with the Rangers and Maple Leafs for the No. 4 and 5 spots and two ahead of the Bruins.

Pittsburgh doesn't have a huge offense only ranking No. 11 in goals scored with 196, but it does boast a great defense ranking No. 5 in goals scored against them and No. 3 in penalty kill percentage.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Arizona Coyotes Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Heading into this week, the Coyotes were not the last-ranked team in the West. They have pulled ahead of the Kraken to have a total of 44 points on a 20-36-4 record. It leaves them two points ahead of Seattle and nine points behind the Blackhawks.

This team ranks No. 26 in goals scored with 158 goals, it ranks No. 28 in goals against letting up 212 goals. They are dead last in converting power plays and No. 30 in penalty kill percentage.

These two teams have played once already this season. Pittsburgh leads the season series 1-0 after a 6-3 win at home. This game goes back to Arizona for a potential revenge upset in this matchup.

