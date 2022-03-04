How to Watch Penguins at Hurricanes

The Penguins travel to Carolina on Friday night looking to finish off a perfect road trip

The Penguins finish a quick three-game road trip on Friday when they visit the Hurricanes. Pittsburgh has won its first two road games at Columbus and Tampa Bay and will be looking to win a third straight road game and fourth straight overall.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Carolina Hurricanes Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

The three straight wins come after the Penguins had lost three in a row. One of those losses was a 4-3 defeat to the Hurricanes at home.

Friday night they will look to return the favor and beat Carolina on its home ice.

The Hurricanes are currently in first place in the Metropolitan Division, three points up on the Penguins.

These two teams have been battling all year long and Friday night's game is a big one for both teams.

The Hurricanes will be looking to extend its lead as they try and snap a two-game losing streak.

Carolina went on a two-game road trip, but lost both games to the Red Wings and Capitals. Now it returns home for a four-game set and is looking to get a big first win against the Penguins.

