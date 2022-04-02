Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Penguins will travel to Colorado to take on the Avalanche in an intriguing Saturday afternoon NHL matchup.

Coming into Saturday NHL action, the final push for the postseason is in full effect. With the regular season winding down, teams are jockeying for position and these games have become extremely important. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature the Penguins hitting the road to face off against the Avalanche in Colorado.

How to Watch the Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ABC (KNXV - Phoenix)

Live stream the Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Penguins have gone 41-18-10 and figure to be a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs. Pittsburgh certainly looks the part of a Stanley Cup contender at this stage of the season. In their last game, the Penguins ended up knocking off the Wild by a final score of 4-3.

On the other side of the matchup, the Avalanche are also looking like a legitimate contender. Colorado holds a 48-14-6 record, which sets this game up to be a major statement game for either team. The Avalanche are coming off of a 4-2 win over the Sharks in their last outing.

Both of these teams are extremely talented and should put on a show today. No fan will want to miss this matchup. Make sure to tune in to see who comes with the big statement win this afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: ABC (KNXV - Phoenix)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17999397
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Avalanche

By Evan Massey49 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Florida at Auburn in College Softball

By Evan Massey49 seconds ago
USATSI_17762713
Womens College Water Polo

How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA in Women's College Water Polo

By Adam Childs49 seconds ago
imago1010788088h
Campeonato Nacional de Voleibol Feminino

How to Watch Benfica vs. Porto in Campeonato Nacional de Voleibol Feminino in Canada

By Adam Childs49 seconds ago
dodgers-braves
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Giants vs Dodgers

By Matthew Beighle49 seconds ago
Chicago Cubs Kyle Hendricks
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Angels vs Cubs

By Matthew Beighle49 seconds ago
Angers Saint Etienne
Ligue 1

How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. Marseille

By Matthew Beighle5 minutes ago
torino
Serie A

How to Watch Salernitana vs Torino in Canada

By Matthew Beighle25 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Porto vs. Santa Clara Azores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy