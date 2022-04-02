How to Watch Penguins at Avalanche

The Penguins will travel to Colorado to take on the Avalanche in an intriguing Saturday afternoon NHL matchup.

Coming into Saturday NHL action, the final push for the postseason is in full effect. With the regular season winding down, teams are jockeying for position and these games have become extremely important. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature the Penguins hitting the road to face off against the Avalanche in Colorado.

How to Watch the Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ABC (KNXV - Phoenix)

Ahead of today's game, the Penguins have gone 41-18-10 and figure to be a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs. Pittsburgh certainly looks the part of a Stanley Cup contender at this stage of the season. In their last game, the Penguins ended up knocking off the Wild by a final score of 4-3.

On the other side of the matchup, the Avalanche are also looking like a legitimate contender. Colorado holds a 48-14-6 record, which sets this game up to be a major statement game for either team. The Avalanche are coming off of a 4-2 win over the Sharks in their last outing.

Both of these teams are extremely talented and should put on a show today. No fan will want to miss this matchup. Make sure to tune in to see who comes with the big statement win this afternoon.

