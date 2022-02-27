Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Penguins play the second of two consecutive days on Sunday night when it travels to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets.

The Penguins start a three-game road trip on Sunday looking to win their second straight game. Pittsburgh snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday night when it shut out the Rangers 1-0.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream the Pittsburgh Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a big win, but the offense continued to struggle as the Penguins have scored just six goals in the last four games 

Pittsburgh has been an extremely streaky team since the middle of January as they have either lost or won at least three straight games during each streak.

Sunday, the Penguins hope that means another win against a Blue Jackets team that is coming off a 4-0 loss to the Hurricanes on Friday night.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Columbus and was just its second loss in the last nine games.

The Blue Jackets are now 27-24-1 on the year and in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division.

They are 10 points back of the last playoff spot and in desperate need of wins if they want to have any shot of chasing down that spot.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17773666
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Blue Jackets

By Adam Childs
5 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck against pressure from New Jersey Devils center Jesper Boqvist (70) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) controls the puck away from Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
windy city bulls
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas
5 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Indiana vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17595482
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arkansas at Mississippi State

By Evan Lazar
5 minutes ago
nc state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Virginia Tech

By Evan Lazar
5 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Dashawn Davis (13) dribbles up the floor during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy