How to Watch Penguins at Blue Jackets

The Penguins play the second of two consecutive days on Sunday night when it travels to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets.

The Penguins start a three-game road trip on Sunday looking to win their second straight game. Pittsburgh snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday night when it shut out the Rangers 1-0.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

It was a big win, but the offense continued to struggle as the Penguins have scored just six goals in the last four games

Pittsburgh has been an extremely streaky team since the middle of January as they have either lost or won at least three straight games during each streak.

Sunday, the Penguins hope that means another win against a Blue Jackets team that is coming off a 4-0 loss to the Hurricanes on Friday night.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Columbus and was just its second loss in the last nine games.

The Blue Jackets are now 27-24-1 on the year and in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division.

They are 10 points back of the last playoff spot and in desperate need of wins if they want to have any shot of chasing down that spot.

