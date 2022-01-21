How to Watch Penguins at Blue Jackets

The Penguins go for their fourth straight win on Friday night when they travel to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets.

The Penguins have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL and Thursday, they got another win as they beat the Senators 6-4. It was their third straight win and 14th in their last 16 games.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

The hot play has them 24-10-5 overall and in third place in the Metropolitan Division.

It has been a great run for the Penguins, but they will get tested Friday night as they have to go on the road for the second of back-to-back nights against a Blue Jackets team who is coming off a win against the Flyers.

Columbus also played on Thursday night as it finished a three-game road trip with a 2-1 win against the Flyers. The win got the Blue Jackets back in the win column after they were embarrassed at Florida when they lost to the Panthers 9-2.

They were able to put that game behind them in dealing the Flyers their 10th straight loss for the second time this year.

Friday night, they hope they can build off that win and stop a red-hot Penguins team at home.

