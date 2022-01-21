Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Penguins go for their fourth straight win on Friday night when they travel to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets.

The Penguins have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL and Thursday, they got another win as they beat the Senators 6-4. It was their third straight win and 14th in their last 16 games.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Pittsburgh Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The hot play has them 24-10-5 overall and in third place in the Metropolitan Division. 

It has been a great run for the Penguins, but they will get tested Friday night as they have to go on the road for the second of back-to-back nights against a Blue Jackets team who is coming off a win against the Flyers.

Columbus also played on Thursday night as it finished a three-game road trip with a 2-1 win against the Flyers. The win got the Blue Jackets back in the win column after they were embarrassed at Florida when they lost to the Panthers 9-2.

They were able to put that game behind them in dealing the Flyers their 10th straight loss for the second time this year.

Friday night, they hope they can build off that win and stop a red-hot Penguins team at home.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17537484
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Blue Jackets

1 minute ago
USATSI_17531676
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Hurricanes

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Clippers at 76ers

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) defends Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Hornets

1 minute ago
Dec 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) beats Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) to a rebound in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Magic

1 minute ago
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Seton Hall at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Ernie Els
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round

1 minute ago
colorado
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
maryland
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois at Maryland in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy