How to Watch Penguins at Stars

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Penguins head to Dallas on Saturday to face the Stars.

The Penguins have been one of the best teams in the NHL over the last month. Pittsburgh won seven in a row before the COVID-19 pause and has come out of the break just as hot, winning its four games since.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The winning streak has the Penguins at 20-8-5, but they are still in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division. Despite being in fourth they are just three points back of the division-leading Capitals and Rangers.

It has been a great run for the Penguins and one they will look to continue on Saturday afternoon against a Stars team that has won three straight.

Dallas got back on the ice for the first time in over two weeks Thursday when it beat the Panthers 6-5 in overtime.

The win was the Stars' third straight and comes on the heels of losing five straight games through the middle of December.

Saturday, they will look to slow down a red-hot Penguins team as they try and climb back into the playoff picture.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
