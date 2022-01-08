How to Watch Penguins at Stars

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Penguins have been one of the best teams in the NHL over the last month. Pittsburgh won seven in a row before the COVID-19 pause and has come out of the break just as hot, winning its four games since.
How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars Today:
Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022
Game Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
The winning streak has the Penguins at 20-8-5, but they are still in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division. Despite being in fourth they are just three points back of the division-leading Capitals and Rangers.
It has been a great run for the Penguins and one they will look to continue on Saturday afternoon against a Stars team that has won three straight.
Dallas got back on the ice for the first time in over two weeks Thursday when it beat the Panthers 6-5 in overtime.
The win was the Stars' third straight and comes on the heels of losing five straight games through the middle of December.
Saturday, they will look to slow down a red-hot Penguins team as they try and climb back into the playoff picture.
