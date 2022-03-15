How to Watch Penguins at Predators

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Predators host the Penguins on Tuesday in NHL action.

The Penguins (36-15-9) go on the road on Tuesday to face the Predators (34-21-4) in a cross-conference NHL contest.

How to Watch: Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pittsburgh enters this game having won two in a row, including Sunday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes. Brian Boyle, Zach Aston-Reese, Sidney Crosby and Danton Heinen each scored goals in the contest, with Boyle also adding an assist.

Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry is currently fourth in the NHL in goals against average, allowing 2.32 per game.

As for the Predators, the team beat the Wild on Sunday 6-2, fueled by a three-goal third period. Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg each scored a pair of goals, with Nick Cousins and. Philip Tomasino both scoring goals as well. Josi and Cousins both had two assists.

Both of these teams are currently in line to make the postseason. Last season, both Pittsburgh and Nashville lost in the first round of the playoffs.

This is the first of two meetings between these teams this season, with the second game scheduled for April 10.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
15
2020

Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck as center William Karlsson (71) skates by during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Jets

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Predators

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
The Bachelor
entertainment

How to Watch The Bachelor Season 26 Finale Part 2

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
PBA Bowling
PBA Bowling

How to Watch WSOB Scorpion Championship Finals

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
Young Rock
entertainment

How to Watch Young Rock Season 2 Premiere

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Harvard at Fresno State

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York City FC midfielder Andres Jasson (21) defends against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome (11) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Quarterfinal: Comunicaciones vs. New York City FC

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
arsenal
Argentine Cup Soccer

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Chaco For Ever

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy