How to Watch Penguins at Predators

The Predators host the Penguins on Tuesday in NHL action.

The Penguins (36-15-9) go on the road on Tuesday to face the Predators (34-21-4) in a cross-conference NHL contest.

How to Watch: Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Pittsburgh enters this game having won two in a row, including Sunday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes. Brian Boyle, Zach Aston-Reese, Sidney Crosby and Danton Heinen each scored goals in the contest, with Boyle also adding an assist.

Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry is currently fourth in the NHL in goals against average, allowing 2.32 per game.

As for the Predators, the team beat the Wild on Sunday 6-2, fueled by a three-goal third period. Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg each scored a pair of goals, with Nick Cousins and. Philip Tomasino both scoring goals as well. Josi and Cousins both had two assists.

Both of these teams are currently in line to make the postseason. Last season, both Pittsburgh and Nashville lost in the first round of the playoffs.

This is the first of two meetings between these teams this season, with the second game scheduled for April 10.

