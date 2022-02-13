How to Watch Penguins at Devils

The Metropolitan Division rivals square off as both the Penguins and Devils look for their third straight win on Sunday.

In both of the last five games, the Penguins and Devils started by losing three in a row and followed that up by winning back-to-back games. The Devils made an incredible statement, scoring 14 goals in their last two games. The first game in which they scored seven was against the Canadiens who is in the midst of a nine-game losing streak. The second time they scored seven was on Thursday against the Blues who are one of the better teams in the Western Conference. It was part of a five-goal onslaught in the third period and Nico Hischier scored two to fuel the win.

How to Watch: Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blues scored four goals in that win though and Pittsburgh is more than capable of scoring with the best of them so New Jersey should stay on its toes. Pittsburgh will be favored in this one because they are on the opposite spectrums of the Metropolitan Division and has a good chance at stopping New Jersey's momentum.

Backup goalie Casey DeSmith just pitched a shutout against Ottawa in the Pens last game stopping 26 shots.

Will New Jersey's offense or Pittsburgh's defense rule the day?

Regional restrictions may apply.