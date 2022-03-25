How to Watch Penguins at Rangers

On Friday night in NHL action, the Penguins are set to travel to New York to take on the Rangers.

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is winding down and the postseason is right around the corner. With that in mind, teams are starting their final stretch runs as they look to work their way into the playoff picture. One intriguing game to watch on Friday night will feature the Penguins hitting the road to New York to take on the Rangers.

How to Watch the Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Penguins are 39-16-10 and are without question a playoff-caliber team. Pittsburgh will still need to finish the season strong, but it has a strong path to the postseason. In their last game, the Penguins ended up losing to the Sabres by a final score of 4-3.

On the other side of the ice, the Rangers are also looking like a potential Stanley Cup contender. New York holds a 40-19-5 record and has looked dominant all season long. The Rangers are fresh off of a tough 7-4 loss against the Devils in their last matchup.

Both of these teams are worth watching and this game should put on a show for the fans. This isn't a game that a true hockey fan will want to miss. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.