How to Watch Penguins at Rangers

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in NHL action, the Penguins are set to travel to New York to take on the Rangers.

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is winding down and the postseason is right around the corner. With that in mind, teams are starting their final stretch runs as they look to work their way into the playoff picture. One intriguing game to watch on Friday night will feature the Penguins hitting the road to New York to take on the Rangers.

How to Watch the Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Penguins are 39-16-10 and are without question a playoff-caliber team. Pittsburgh will still need to finish the season strong, but it has a strong path to the postseason. In their last game, the Penguins ended up losing to the Sabres by a final score of 4-3.

On the other side of the ice, the Rangers are also looking like a potential Stanley Cup contender. New York holds a 40-19-5 record and has looked dominant all season long. The Rangers are fresh off of a tough 7-4 loss against the Devils in their last matchup.

Both of these teams are worth watching and this game should put on a show for the fans. This isn't a game that a true hockey fan will want to miss. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) skates around Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) with the puck during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
USATSI_17945679
Dec 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
