How to Watch Penguins at Shakr

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two playoff teams face off in this game as the Penguins travel to the Sharks on Saturday night.

The Penguins are 21-10-5 over 36 games this season. They've cumulated a total of 47 points, which is good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. They are two points behind the Capitals and three points ahead of the Bruins.

Pittsburgh ranks eighth in goals scored with 117 goals. It also ranks sixth in the NHL in goals allowed with 92.

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the Pittsburgh Penguins at San Jose Sharks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sharks, who are in the Western Conference, find themselves in a similar situation. They are 20-17-1 which is 41 points and ranking eighth in the conference. They are three points behind the Wild and one point in front of the Flames.

San Jose ranks 18th in goals scored with 104 and 22nd in goals against with 116.

Tomas Hertl will try to add to his stat sheet for the Sharks, as he already has 10 goals and 11 assists on the season. On the opposite side of the ice, Jake Guentzel will try to top him as he has 18 goals and 17 assists this year.

Jan 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save as defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 8-5. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
